UCF-Duke Military Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

Duke is favored by more than a field goal against Central Florida in the Military Bowl.

Duke’s first bowl game since 2018 comes against a UCF squad looking to secure a double-digit win season with a victory in the Military Bowl.

This game will be defined by dual-threat quarterback play.

The favored Blue Devils are led by Riley Leonard, who led the team in both passing yards with 2,794 and rushing yards with 636. He totaled 31 touchdowns.

UCF is guided by John Rhys Plumlee, who threw for 2,404 yards and added a team-best 841 rushing yards. He tallied 25 touchdowns, including 11 rushing scores.

Both teams average north of 30 points per game, with the Knights scoring 34.4 points per game and the Blue Devils tallying 33.1

UCF vs. Duke Military Bowl Odds

Spread: UCF +3.5 (-118) | Duke -3.5 (-110)

UCF +3.5 (-118) | Duke -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: UCF (+125) | Duke (-161)

UCF (+125) | Duke (-161) Total: 62 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

62 – Over (-118) | Under (-110) Game Info: Dec. 28, 2022 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Dec. 28, 2022 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium | Annapolis, Md.

UCF Straight-Up Record: 9-4

UCF Against the Spread Record: 7-6

Duke Straight-Up Record: 8-4

Duke Against the Spread Record: 8-4

Odds and Betting Insights

Both teams rewarded bettors with against the spread (ATS) records above .500.

Duke has covered in three straight games but is just 3-3 ATS as a favorite. This is only Central Florida’s third time this season as an underdog, and the Knights are 1-1 both ATS and straight-up, including a loss last time out against Tulane.

Despite their high-scoring offenses, both teams’ games went under the projected total more than 50% of the time.

