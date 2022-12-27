Oklahoma-Florida State Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

A hugely disappointing Oklahoma season has turned into a December exodus. The Sooners have lost both starting offensive tackles, their 1,300-yard rusher and their No. 2 defensive player in tackles for loss to draft prep. Plus a receiver to the portal. Brent Venables is plugging a lot of holes during bowl practices.

For now, the news out of Tallahassee is less chaotic. The Seminoles have won their last five games, scoring 38 or more points in all of them, and quarterback Jordan Travis could be eyeing a big outing against a vulnerable Sooners defense. Florida State had a better season, finished better, has more roster stability coming into this game and is playing a semi-home game in Orlando.

Oklahoma vs. Florida State Cheez-It Bowl Odds

Spread: OKLAHOMA +10 (-118) | FLORIDA STATE -10 (-110)

OKLAHOMA +10 (-118) | FLORIDA STATE -10 (-110) Moneyline: OU (+275) | FSU (-400)

OU (+275) | FSU (-400) Total: 66 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)

66 – Over (-110) | Under (-118) Game Info: Dec. 29, 2022 | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Dec. 29, 2022 | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Location: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma Straight-Up Record: 6-6

Oklahoma Against the Spread Record: 4-8

Florida State Straight-Up Record: 9-3

Florida State Against the Spread Record: 8-4

Odds and Betting Insights

Florida State fared well against the spread (ATS) this year with its 8-4 mark, while Oklahoma struggled with its 4-8 record. The Seminoles covered in four of their last five games, although they didn’t cover last time out against Florida. The Sooners have only covered in two of their last nine games.

The Seminoles are 6-3 ATS when favored, while the Sooners failed to cover their lone game as underdogs against Texas.

BET: Florida State -10 (-110)

