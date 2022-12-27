Skip to main content
Syracuse-Minnesota Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

The Orange and Gophers will play at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota is listed as a ten point favorite over Syracuse.

Yankee Stadium is the backdrop for the seventh meeting between ACC and Big Ten teams with Syracuse taking on Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday December 29th.

The Orange won the last matchup against the Golden Gophers, 21-13, in the 2013 Texas Bowl, though Minnesota leads the all-time series, 3–2.

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, the nation’s fourth-leading rusher, will play his final game for the program with plenty of school records within reach. Syracuse will be without its star running back, Sean Tucker, who declared for the draft and opted out of his team’s bowl game.

Oct 15, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs for a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Offensively, these teams’ profiles are relatively similar, though the Golden Gophers favor the run a bit more. But on defense, Minnesota allows the third-fewest points per game in the country while Syracuse let up some high-scoring performances to opponents down the stretch, spoiling its 6–0 start.

It appears that freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will start under center for the Golden Gophers, though Tanner Morgan, who hasn’t played since Nov. 5, might be available as well.

Syracuse vs. Minnesota Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Spread, Moneyline

Spread: Syracuse +10 (-110) | Minnesota -10 (-118)

Moneyline: CUSE (+275) | MINN (-400)

Total: 42 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Location: Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY

Syracuse vs. Minnesota Betting Insights

After starting the season 6–1 against the spread, Syracuse failed to cover its final five games. Its status as a 10-point underdog in this matchup is the second-most points the Orange have gotten in 2022 (they covered a 14-point spread against Clemson earlier in the year). This is also the lowest point total in a Syracuse game this season.

Minnesota is 3–2 against the spread over its last five games and the under hit in four of those contests. The Golden Gophers went 5–1 against the spread as double-digit favorites.

Syracuse Straight-Up Record: 7–5

Syracuse Against the Spread Record: 6–6

Minnesota Straight-Up Record: 8–4

Minnesota Against the Spread Record: 7–5

