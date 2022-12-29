Tulane-USC Cotton Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

A pair of 11-2 teams meet on Jan. 2 in the Cotton Bowl when No. 8 USC meets No. 14 Tulane. USC enters the game as a 2-point favorite.

Southern Cal looked poised to be in the College Football Playoff after going 11-1 to start the year, with its only loss coming to conference rival Utah by one point (43-42). The Trojans led the Pac-12 in scoring (534 points), which covered up some of the weakness on defense (363 points allowed – eighth in the conference). In their league championship game, however, the Utah Utes beat them again – handily this time (47-24) -- knocking USC to a second-tier bowl game.

Caleb Williams dominated in his first season at USC. After transferring from Oklahoma, the sophomore quarterback produced 4,447 combined yards with 47 touchdowns and only four interceptions on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. Despite an excellent season passing the ball (4,075 yards), no Trojan receiver gained over 900 yards or caught more than 60 passes. Wide receiver Jordan Addison finished as their top wideout (59/875/8). Southern Cal rotated Travis Dye (145/884/9) and Austin Jones (113/644/5) in the run game, with both players having similar success catching the ball (Dye – 21/202 and Jones – 21/247/1).

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans had a shot at making the College Football Playoff before losing to Utah in the Pac-12 title game. Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

Defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu led the defense (12.5 sacks, three defended passes, two forced fumbles). USC has risk defending the run (4.7 yards per rush) with 25 rushing touchdowns allowed. In addition, the Trojans allowed 266.5 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Tulane started the year with a 3-0 record before losing to Southern Mississippi in the fourth game of the season (27-24). The Green Wave pushed their way into the top 25 after winning eight of their final nine matchups.

The star of their offense is running back Tyjae Spears (212/1,376/15 with 21 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns). Michael Pratt had success passing the ball (2,775 yards and 25 touchdowns) despite only averaging 27.8 attempts per game. When asked to run, he added 395 yards and 10 more scores. Their top two wide receivers (Duece Watts – 31/574/8 and Shae Wyatt – 35/692/7) brought big-play ability to the game (18.5 and 19.8 yards per catch, respectively).

The Green Wave held offenses to 3.9 yards per rush, but they allowed 10 of their 14 rushing touchdowns over their last four games. Two offenses passed for more than 300 yards (Memphis – 312/3 and SMU – 329/2). Their pass rush finished with only 23 sacks and 11 interceptions.

Tulane vs. USC Cotton Bowl Odds

Moneyline: Green Wave (+105) | Trojans (-133)

Spread: TUL +2.0 (-110) | USC -2.0 (-118)

Total: 62.0 – Over: (-118) | Under: (-110)

Game Info: January 2, 2023 | 1:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tulane Straight-Up Record: 11-2

Tulane Against the Spread Record: 11-2

USC Straight-Up Record: 11-2

USC Against the Spread Record: 8-5

Odds and Betting Insights

Southern Cal comes into the Cotton Bowl with a five-game bowl losing streak while also falling to cover the spread in six consecutive matchups at neutral sites. All hints by both teams point to this game going over the game total.

Caleb Williams battled a hamstring issue in his last game vs. Utah, but he is listed as probable for this contest.

The easy play here would be the Heisman-winning quarterback from a more prestigious conference. Unfortunately for Trojans backers, a questionable run defense could lead to the Green Wave grinding out the clock while the Trojans hope to win this game via the air. Ultimately, I can’t get away from a stud quarterback, leading to USC ending its losing streak in bowl games.

The Pick: USC -2\

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.