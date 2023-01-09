Bulls-Celtics NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

Spread, over/under and prop bets for Monday’s Bulls-Celtics game in Boston. The Celtics are nearly double-digit favorites.

The fourth and final matchup between the Bulls and Celtics of the season tips off Monday night at TD Garden.

Chicago leads the series, 2–1, and the home team has won each game between these teams. Accordingly, Boston is favored at TD Garden, where it owns a 15–5 record. The Bulls head to Massachusetts winners of three in a row, including victories last week against the Nets and 76ers, two of the top teams in the conference. The Celtics return home after closing out their road trip over the weekend on a two-game winning streak, one of which came versus the Mavericks.

DeMar DeRozan and Jayson Tatum led their respective teams in scoring in each matchup so far. DeRozan outscored Tatum, 46-36, last time they played in Boston, but the C’s still came out on top, 123-119.

Marcus Smart (knee) is listed as doubtful for the contest and Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable, so both sides could be missing a key perimeter defender.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | NBA TV

Spread: Bulls +8.5 (-110) | Celtics -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: CHI (+275) | BOS (-310)

Total: 237.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Bulls Betting Profile

Straight-Up Record: 19–21

Against The Spread Record: 20–18–2

Over/Under Record: 20–20

Points Per Game (Rank): 115.1 (12)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 115.5 (19)

Celtics Betting Profile

Straight-Up Record: 28–12

Against The Spread Record: 22–18

Over/Under Record: 20–18–2

Points Per Game (Rank): 118.8 (1)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 113.0 (13)

Spread Bet: Celtics -8.5 (-110)

The Bulls have covered in all three games against the Celtics and Monday’s spread will be the largest of the series. Boston is 12–8 against the spread on its home floor and recently flexed its defensive chops against the Mavericks on the road in a 124-95 blowout where it limited the league’s top scorer, Luka Dončić, to 23 points.

Chicago has scored at least 120 in each matchup so far and the Celtics’ defense is not what it was a season ago. Over the last 15 games, however, they rank No. 3 in defensive rating, while their offense has struggled. As long as Joe Mazulla’s defense can keep the Bulls’ top scorers in check, an offense led by Tatum and Jaylen Brown can score the requisite points needed to cover.

Boston underperformed offensively against Chicago, failing to break 120 points across three meetings, in large part due to some off shooting nights. The Bulls rank 22nd in opponent field goal percentage and 29th in opponent three-point percentage. The C’s will regress to the mean after some poor performances and draw even in the season series with a convincing win.