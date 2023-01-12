Here are two players from each team that can help you win Saturday.

The Seattle Seahawks (9-8) snuck their way into a playoff berth and will face off vs. the division-rival NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers (13-4) in a game that is expected to be pretty lopsided according to SI Sportsbook. The Seahawks find themselves as 9.5-point underdogs on the road, and the game total is set at 43. San Francisco won both matchups during the regular season, and its defense has been able to keep Seattle in check.

If you aren’t interested in buying the points, here are some player props to consider if you want to get in on the action!

Christian McCaffrey over 72.5 rushing yards (-120)

Over 37.5 receiving yards (-125)

The last time McCaffrey faced Seattle, he racked up 108 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards on eight targets. I like him to go over both of these props on Saturday afternoon, as the Seahawks are allowing an average of 114 ground yards and 43 receiving yards per game with an 81.1% catch-rate to running backs this season. Yes, everyone is healthy, including Eli Mitchell, but McCaffrey is a stud and I won’t bet against him.

Kenneth Walker III under 60.5 rushing yards (-125)

The San Francisco defense is the toughest unit in the league, allowing the fewest rushing yards this season. Runners average only 59.6 yards per game vs. the 49ers. San Francisco held Walker to only 47 yards on 12 carries in Week 15. In Week 2, Walker and then-Rashaad Penny combined for a total of a mere 25 yards on the ground. Game script won’t work in Walker’s favor, either, as San Francisco is currently favored by 9.5 at SI Sportsbook.

Tyler Lockett over 60.5 receiving yards (-125)

In a game where Seattle is expected to be playing from behind, I’m taking the over on Tyler Lockett’s receiving prop. Lockett went over this number in both matchups with the 49ers this year, and he is averaging 64 receiving yards per game. His 71.8% catch rate is the best of all Seattle wide receivers.

George Kittle over 41.5 receiving yards (-125)

The Seahawks have been the most generous to tight ends this season, allowing a league-leading 68.6 receiving yards per game. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy has targeted Kittle an average of 6.5 times per game across the past five contests. In the Week 13 matchup vs. Seattle, Kittle went off for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.