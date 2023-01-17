2023-24 College Football Heisman Trophy Odds

USC’s Caleb Williams is the SI Sportsbook favorite to repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner for the 2023-24 season, ahead of North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

The most outstanding player in NCAA football has been awarded the Heisman Trophy annually since 1935. SI Sportsbook has released the opening odds for the 2023-24 season and the field is full of intriguing options for bettors.

Bettors once again should focus their investments on signal-callers as only three non-quarterbacks have won the award dating back to 2000. USC quarterback Caleb Williams (2,031 points) won the Heisman Trophy last season, finishing ahead of TCU’s Max Duggan (1,420 points). Georgia’s two-time national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett finished a distant fourth (349 points).

In the last 31 seasons, only one wide receiver has taken home the prestigious award. In 2020, DeVonta Smith of Alabama became the first wideout since Desmond Howard (1991) to win the Heisman. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. has the lowest odds of any wide receiver at +4500. The son of Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison was arguably the best wideout on the collegiate gridiron in 2022, hauling in 77 receptions, 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Since 2000, only three running backs (Derrick Henry, 2015; Mark Ingram, 2009; Reggie Bush, 2005) have been garnered with Heisman honors. Michigan’s Donovan Edwards and Penn State’s Nick Singleton have been slotted way down the betting board and are tied with +3500 odds.

2023-24 Heisman Trophy Odds

Caleb Williams (QB) USC +350

Drake Mate (QB) North Carolina +900

Bo Nix (QB), Oregon +1100

Jordan Travis (QB) Florida State +1100

Michael Pennix Jr. (QB) Washington +1100

Quinn Evers (QB) Texas +1300

Brock Vandagriff (QB) Georgia +1300

Sam Hartman (QB) Notre Dame +1400

Cade Klubnik (QB) Clemson +1400

Jayden Daniels (QB) LSU +1700

Joe Milton (QB) Tennessee +1700

Drew Allar (QB) Penn State +1700

Ty Simpson (QB) Alabama +2200

Kyle McCord (QB) Ohio State +2200

J.J. McCarthy (QB) Michigan +2200

Dillon Gabriel (QB) Oklahoma +2500

Donovan Edwards (RB) Michigan +3500

Nick Singleton (RB) Penn State +3500

Jeff Sims (QB) Nebraska +4500

Devin Brown (QB) Ohio State +4500

Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR) Ohio State +4500

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

TOP CONTENDER

CALEB WILLIAMS (+350)

Williams aims to become only the second player to win the award twice (Archie Griffin; 1974, 1975). Williams, who opened at +700 odds, won the award in his sophomore season after transferring from Oklahoma. The dual-threat star led the nation in passing touchdowns (42), while finishing third in the country in passing yards (4,537) en route to leading the Trojans to a Pac-12 title for the first time since 2017. The price is short, but Lincoln Riley has produced three Heisman winners in the last six years (Baker Mayfield, 2017; Kyler Murray, 2018; Williams, 2022).

BEST VALUE

BO NIX (+1100)

After transferring from Auburn, Bo Nix enjoyed a sensational year in his first season with Oregon. The dual-threat quarterback posted career highs in completion percentage (71.9%), passing yards (3,593), passing touchdowns (29), rushing yards (510) and rushing touchdowns (14). Nix offers supreme value at double-digit odds.

TOP SLEEPER

SAM HARTMAN +1400

Former Wake Forest signal-caller Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame and bettors should not ‘sleep’ on perhaps the biggest move witnessed via the transfer portal. The veteran has thrown a whopping 77 touchdowns over his last two seasons and is poised for more monster production playing for Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish.

