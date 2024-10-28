2024 Heisman Trophy Odds: Travis Hunter Emerges as Serious Contender for Award on Big 12 Contender Colorado
The Heisman Trophy race continues to take shape as we head into November, and following an outstanding Week 9, Travis Hunter has firmly entered the discussion.
After a shoulder injury limited his output in Week 7 and Week 8, Hunter proved he was fully healthy in Colorado's home win against Cincinnati. While playing nearly every snap on both sides of the ball, Hunter hauled in nine catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns to leap frog Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward in the Heisman Trophy odds.
Hunter is the second choice heading into Week 10, behind only Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, as the Buffaloes enter its second BYE week.
Here are the updated odds for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +230
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: +270
- Cam Ward, Miami (Florida): +300
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +440
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson: +1500
- Carson Beck, Georgia: +3300
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Travis Hunter's Heisman Candidacy Becomes Stronger
Let's start with Hunter, who is attempting to be the first two-way player to win the Heisman since Charles Woodson in 1997 for Michigan.
Hunter isn't just playing both ways, he is playing at an insanely high level on both sides of the ball.
Hunter plays for one of the biggest programs in the country, Deion Sanders' Colorado team that has been the focal point of a ton of college football coverage over the past two seasons. For him, team success is only an added bonus, and the Buffs are 6-2 and in the mix for the Big 12 Championship Game.
With a fairly easy schedule that will have CU a favorite or less than a field goal underdog in every remaining game, a 9-3 or 10-2 record with outstanding play on both sides of the ball makes Hunter not just a viable Heisman candidate, but a worthy winner.
As noted on last week's Stacking the Box, I made the case why Jeanty was a mis-priced favorite heading into last week. While Boise State beat UNLV in a Mountain West showcase game, Jeanty fell way off the pace from breaking Barry Sanders' single season rushing record. He had 33 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown, and also battled a wrist/arm injury during the contest.
With Boise State focusing on the College Football Playoff, have we seen the best from a production standpoint for the rest of the season? In a massive victory, Jeanty went from the favorite to the fourth choice.
Part of that is Hunter has continued to put together highlight plays on a far more visible team in Colorado, but also because quarterbacks Gabriel and Ward continue to put together fantastic seasons on undefeated rosters.
Gabriel is top 10 in passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage on the No. 1 team in the country, while Ward is top three in passing yards and touchdowns for an undefeated Miami team.
There isn't much room for Jeanty to remain in the Heisam Trophy mix if he isn't competing for Barry Sanders' single season rushing record, which he is several hundred yards behind now. With Hunter being the unique case to try and battle the two veteran and undefeated quarterbacks, it's shaping up to be a three man race as we head into November.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
