2024 Men's Olympics Tennis Odds: Alcaraz Odds on Favorite at Roland-Garros
In a unique twist, the best of tennis return to Roland-Garros to play in the 2024 Olympic Games at the scene of the French Open.
Given the location of the 2024 Olympics, Roland-Garros will play host to the tennis events in this year's games. Carlos Alcaraz, the rising phenom who captured his first Grand Slam on clay this past year in France, will return as the odds-on favorite to win Gold in his first opportunity.
While the field is slightly watered down with Jannik Sinner withdrawing from the games due to illness, there are still plenty of formidable names in the field, including Novak Djokovic a few weeks removed from knee surgery, and French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev.
Meanwhile, the king of clay, 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal is in doubt to play in the singles format due to injury, focusing on doubles instead.
For now, here are the odds for the men’s tennis Olympic Games at Roland-Garros, which gets underway on Saturday in a tournament format, best-of-three style.
2024 Men’s Tennis Olympic Games Odds
- Carlos Alcaraz: -140
- Novak Djokovic: +340
- Alexander Zverev: +650
- Rafael Nadal: +1200
- Casper Ruud: +1400
- Stefanos Tsitsipas: +2400
- Alex De Minaur: +3000
- Daniil Medvedev: +3000
Carlos Alcaraz Favored to Win Gold at Roland-Garros
Alcaraz proved his pedigree on clay by taking home his first French Open in 2024 and now enters with a second straight Wimbledon title to his name as well since then. The Spaniard now looks to continue his awesome summer with a gold medal, and with the loss of Sinner from the field, he is favored over the rest of the field.
The French Open champ has an implied probability of 58.33% with Djokovic the second choice at +340. The Serbian did appear primed to make a run at the French Open before tearing his meniscus during the tournament, but made a recovery quick enough to return for Wimbledon and make the Finals before losing to Alcaraz.
Speaking of injuries, it appears that Nadal won't be able to compete at the place he has dominated for nearly two decades.
If Nadal isn't fully fit, does that open the door for other contenders that can thrive in a best-of-three format?
2020 gold medalist Zverev, who has proven he can contend on this surface, will look to defend his crown in a crowded field. We will see when the games start on Saturday in Paris, France.
