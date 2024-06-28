2024 Men's Wimbledon Preview: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz Clear Favorites with Novak Djokovic Health Pending
The third Grand Slam of the 2024 tennis season commences on Monday, and intrigue is everywhere.
Wimbledon brings another tentpole event of the season with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz coming in on a heater after taking home the French Open, but he won’t be the favorite as that title belongs to Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.
Both Alcaraz and Sinner appear primed to be the next generation of tennis, but the looming threat is Novak Djokovic, who is about a month removed from knee surgery on his meniscus that forced him to withdraw in the middle of the French Open.
Djokovic is in England preparing to play and looms as the third choice as he looks to take back his title that he lost in the Finals last year to Alcaraz.
Intrigue lies all over the tournament field, but first here are the odds ahead of the beginning of the Grand Slam.
2024 Wimbledon Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jannik Sinner: +180
- Carlos Alcaraz: +220
- Novak Djokovic: +420
- Hubert Hurkacz: +2000
- Alexander Zverev: +2100
- Jack Draper: +2500
- Daniil Medvedev: +2600
- Alex De Minaur: +3100
- Matteo Berrettini: +3200
- Tommy Paul: +3300
- Grigor Dimitrov: +3800
- Taylor Fritz: +4000
Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic Top Odds for 2024 Wimbledon
The clear big three in this Grand Slam, like the French Open, is Sinner, Alcaraz and Djokovic.
Djokovic may not be available for the tournament, as he is working his hardest to play on a quick turnaround from knee surgery.
We’ll see if he is fit for a long run in the tournament, or if he isn’t fit to participate or give the likes of Sinner or Alcaraz a run.
Meanwhile, the competition is expected to be fierce, with two European big servers looming as potential threats. Hubert Hurkacz and Jack Draper are in good form at the moment and can use this surface to overwhelm opponents in service games. Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini is healthy and has the possibility to make a deep Wimbledon run yet again.
The French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev is still searching for his first Grand Slam crown and is given a puncher’s chance at the All England Club, but this has been his worst Grand Slam with his best finish being the fourth round (twice).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.