2024 Men's Wimbledon Odds: Carlos Alcaraz Favored to Repeat, Novak Djokovic's Odds Not Listed
In 2023, phenom Carlos Alcaraz dethroned Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five set match for the Wimbledon title, his second Grand Slam.
This year, Alcaraz is favored to do so yet again, even more so with Novak Djokovic's status in question heading into the third Grand Slam of 2024 after he had to withdraw from the French Open due to a torn meniscus.
Alcaraz, who won the French Open on Sunday, is expected to repeat at Wimbledon, but the emergence of Jannik Sinner is notable. Sinner, who rose to No. 1 in the world following the French Open is a close second choice to take down Alcaraz while other contenders like Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev loom as well.
Here are the early odds for Wimbledon following the French Open
2024 Wimbledon Odds
- Carlos Alcaraz: +135
- Jannik Sinner: +160
- Alexander Zverev: +1200
- Daniil Medvedev: +1800
- Grigor Dimitrov: +2900
- Hubert Hurkacz: +2900
- Rafael Nadal: +2900
- Taylor Fritz: +3000
- Matteo Berrettini: +3000
- Holger Rune: +3400
- Alex de Minaur: +3400
- Ben Shelton: +4200
- Andrey Rublev: +4400
- Stefanos Tsitsipas : +4500
- Nick Kyrgios: +5000
Alcaraz vs. Sinner Collision Course at Wimbledon?
The two bright young stars in tennis at the moment, fresh off a five-set thriller at the French Open in the semifinals, could be in line to meet yet again with the stakes at its highest on grass this year.
With Djokovic status in doubt to return for Wimbledon, Alcaraz and Sinner are the clear top choices to emerge out of the fray in what should be a competitive Grand Slam.
The two rising stars continue to play thrillers against one another in Grand Slam meetings, two of the three have gone five sets. However, the one that didn't was back in 2022 when Sinner won in the fourth round of Wimbledon.
There will be intrigue at the top of the odds board as to whether Djokovic can make an incredible return to the court, but if not, it could be another wide open field with people trying to take down Alcaraz and Sinner.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
