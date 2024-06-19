2024 Mountain West Win Totals: How Many Games Oddsmakers Project Each Team to Win in MWC
The Mountain West enters a unique setup in 2024 as the conference hasn't been altered by realignment (yet), but the teams will face the remaining PAC-12 teams, Oregon State and Washington State, helping the two teams finish out its respective schedule, making for a more challenging schedule.
With tougher schedules on the horizon, how will the win totals be altered for each Mountain West team? Check out the conference win total for each team in the league below!
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Air Force Regular Season Win Total Odds
6.5 (Over -128/Under +104)
Air Force will look quite different this season, returning the lowest production in college football this season, per ESPN. However, head coach Troy Calhoun has gone .500 or better in each of the last four full season.
Boise State Regular Season Win Total Odds
9.5 (Over -132/Under +108)
The favorites to win the Mountain West this season, Boise State enters with an expectation to win double digit games. While an early road trip to Oregon is a likely loss, the team is expected to be favored in every other game.
FanDuel is giving the Broncos a 56.9% chance to win 10 or more games this season.
Colorado State Regular Season Win Total Odds
6.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Head coach Jay Norvell is in Fort Collins for his third season, and will enter with his highest expectations. He has won a combined eight games in his first two years with the program, but is projected to go to a bowl game, if his team lives up to the billing.
Fresno State Regular Season Win Total Odds
7.5 (Over -162/Under +132)
The second choice to win the Mountain West, Fresno State faces a tricky non conference schedule of at Michigan, Washington State and at UCLA, but will be favored in every Mountain West game heading into the year in hopes of returning to the top of conference. The Bulldogs won the Mountain West in 2022.
Hawaii Regular Season Win Total Odds
4.5 (Over -162/Under +132)
Can Timmy Chang continue to rebuild Hawaii? The Rainbow Warriors went from three wins to five wins in 2023, and are expected to continue its upward trajectory. Hawaii is pegged to get to five or more wins 61.83% of the time.
Nevada Regular Season Win Total Odds
2.5 (Over +110/Under -134)
The Wolfpack are onto a new head coach, bringing in Jeff Choate, who last coached FCS Montana State. Can he get the program on track?
New Mexico Regular Season Win Total Odds
2.5 (Over +116/Under -142)
New Mexico continues to land at the bottom of the conference, can the team play spoiler amidst lackluster expectations?
San Diego State Regular Season Win Total Odds
5.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Sean Lewis, former Kent State coach, will bring his fast-paced offense to the west coast and the Mountain West, will it translate to success in year one?
San Jose State Regular Season Win Total Odds
4.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
San Jose State nearly returned to the Mountain West title game after a scorching stretch to close the season. However, this year’s team is far different under new head coach Ken Niumatalolo with question marks all over, implied in the low win total.
UNLV Regular Season Win Total Odds
7.5 (Over +122/Under -150)
The Rebels shined under first year head coach Barry Odom, making the Mountain West title game, but will need to replace talented quarterback Jayden Maiava. Will offensive coordinator Brennan Marion put together another impressive offense in 2024? Oddsmakers are aware of the talented team in UNLV.
Utah State Regular Season Win Total Odds
5.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Blake Anderson has won six games in the past two seasons after leading the Aggies to a conference title in his first season, 2021, with 11 wins.
Oddsmakers are making it a coin flip that he gets to the six win barrier again in 2024.
Wyoming Regular Season Win Total Odds
6.5 (Over +108/Under -134)
Wyoming won seven or more games in six of the last eight seasons under Craig Bohl, but the Cowboys will have a new head coach after Bohl retired after the 2023 campaign, promoting defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel. Can the Pokes still maintain its consistency and get over this win total?
