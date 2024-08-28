2024 NFL Futures Betting Cheat Sheet (Top 10 Must-Bet Plays for 2024 NFL Season)
It brings me great pleasure to announce the 2024 NFL season is finally here.
We have 18 weeks of the regular season to enjoy before the playoffs and we'll be placing plenty of bets over the next few months. With that being said, if you want to place a few futures bets, now is the time to do it. The odds will begin to shift rapidly as the season progresses so if you have a good (or bad) feeling about a team or two, be sure to get those bets in.
I've already given you my favorite futures bet for all 32 teams, but if you don't want to read through that then I'm here to give you my best for the best. In this "cheat sheet" I'm going to break down my favorite bet of all different types of futures, including:
- Super Bowl bet
- Best division winner bet
- Best bet to make the playoffs
- Best win total bet
- Top pick to win NFL MVP
- Defensive Player of the Year Pick
- Offensive Rookie of the Year pick
- Defensive Rookie of the Year pick
- Coach of the Year pick
- Favorite season-long player prop
These are must top 10 must-bet futures for the 2024 season. Let's dive into it.
Best Super Bowl Bet
Miami Dolphins (+2500) via Caesars Sportsbook
I could sit here and write that the winner of Super Bowl 59 is going to be either the Chiefs or 49ers, but I won't do that to you. Instead, I'll give you the team that I think presents the best betting value on the board and that's the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins finished second in the NFL in 2023 in my favorite stat, net yards per play, which measures the average yards gained per play on offense subtracted by the average yards given up per play on defense. At +1.3, the only team that ranked better was the 49ers at +1.4. They then went and beefed up their defense by adding the likes of Anthony Walker, Jordan Poyer, Calais Campbell, and Kendall Fuller.
The Dolphins are going to improve this season. Try your best to forget their abysmal playoff performance in Kansas City. They're a real contender to win it all in 2024.
Best Division Winner Bet
Packers to Win NFC North (+240) via Caesars Sportsbook
I'm not as high on the Detroit Lions as some other people. Don't get me wrong, they're a great team, but they don't deserve to be as big of favorites as they are to win the NFC North. They finished 11th in Net Yards per Play last season at +0.2 while the Packers finished seventh at +0.3.
Now that the Lions are playing a first place schedule and the young Packers are expected to take another step forward in their second full season with Jordan Love at quarterback, they're a great bet to re-claim the NFC North.
Best Bet to Make the Playoffs
Rams to Make the Playoffs (-106) via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Rams made the playoffs last season after being one of the hottest teams in the NFL down the stretch, going 7-1 in their last eight regular season games with their only loss in overtime coming to the Baltimore Ravens.
I understand they lost Aaron Donald to retirement in the offseason, but they improved in other areas including adding Re'Davious White and Darious Williams at quarterback. They may not win the NFC West but I think there's plenty of betting value on them to return to the playoffs as a wild card.
Best Win Total Bet
Dalals Cowboys OVER 9.5 Wins (-144) via FanDuel Sportsbook
The OVER on the Cowboys win total was one of my favorite bets last season and it hit with ease I see no reason why we shouldn't place this bet again in 2024. Will they win the NFC East? Maybe. Will they reach at least 10 wins? I absolutely think so. Remember, this isn't a bet on them to win the Super Bowl or succeed in the playoffs, this is simply a wager on them to have another successful regular season.
The Cowboys have gone 12-5 in three straight seasons and say what you will about Dak Prescott, but they've never had a losing record in a season in which he's played in at least six games.
Outside of signing LB Eric Kendricks, Dallas did little to improve its roster from last year, but they only have the 11th toughest schedule in 2024 so they should have no issue reaching double-digit wins this season.
NFL MVP Best Bet
Kirk Cousins (+4000) via BetMGM Sportsbook
I wrote about this at length in my Kirk Cousins propaganda piece, which you can read here, but you can't tell me there's no value on the former Viking to win MVP this year. I'm not arguing he should be the betting favorite, but he has a much better chance than his 40-1 price tag indicates.
He was leading the NFL in passing yards last season in Week 8 when he went down with a season-ending injury and now he joins a team that is loaded with offensive weapons including Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London. Not to mention he gets to play behind a top five offensive line and gets to face the easiest schedule in the NFL.
He's poised to have an unbelievable 2024 campaign in Atlanta.
Defensive Player of the Year Best Bet
T.J. Watt (+700) via FanDuel Sportsbook
I'm still baffled how T.J. Watt wasn't named Defensive Player of the Year. He was the sack leader in 2023 with 19.0 sacks, 1.5 more than the second most in the NFL and five more than Myles Garrett, who was given the award. Add in 19 tackles for a loss, eight pass deflections, and four forced fumbles and you have who I believe is the best defensive player in the NFL.
In my opinion, he deserved this award last season so I see no reason why we shouldn't bet on him to win it in 2024.
Offensive Rookie of the Year Best Bet
Marvin Harrison Jr. (+700) via Caesars Sportsbook
Marvin Harrison Jr. is entering a dream situation as a rookie wide receiver. Not only is he the immediate top target amongst the Cardinals' wide receiver, but he also gets to play with a quarterback that will be able to get him the ball.
Let's remember a wide receiver has won this award two of the past three seasons. I think Harrison Jr. will add his name to the list and I love his odds at 7-1.
Defensive Rookie of the Year Best Bet
Laiatu Latu Defensive Rookie of the Year (+550) via DraftKings Sportsbook
I've been high on Laiatu Latu since before he was drafted to the Colts. In my opinion, he was the most talented and skilled pass-rusher in the draft, racking up 12.0 sacks in 12 games with UCLA last year. Some had questions surrounding his health after a major neck injury, but he seems to be all systems go for his rookie campaign.
He's going to be aided by the presence of Kwity Paye on the defensive line. Teams will have to focus their attention on the veteran, leaving openings for the rookie to find the backfield plenty of times in 2024.
Season-Long Player Prop Best Bet
Josh Allen OVER 485.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM Sportsbook
With Stefdon Diggs now in Houston, Josh Allen has no star power at the receiver position which may result in him having to take off with his legs more than we saw last season. BetMGM currently has his rushing yards total at 485.5, which is surprising considering he's gone over that total in five of his six seasons.
Allen is averaging 38.4 rushing yards per game through his career. If he hits that average again in 2024 while also playing all 17 games, he'll rack up 652.8 yards, surpassing his set total by almost 170 yards.
This bet is a no-brainer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!