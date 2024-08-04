32 Bets for 32 Teams: Best Futures to Bet Ahead of 2024 NFL Season
There are 32 days until opening kickoff of the 2024-2025 NFL season which means it's time for my yearly article where I give you my favorite futures bet for all 32 teams!
I'm going to go through each team in alphabetical order and breakdown my favorite bet for each of them along with which sportsbook I bet it at.
Every bet I've placed in this article are available at one of the four following sportsbooks:
Strap in, folks. It's officially football season.
Arizona Cardinals Best Bet
Marvin Harrison Jr. Offensive Rookie of the Year (+750) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Unlike NFL MVP, the Offensive Rookie of the Year award doesn't always go to a quarterback. In fact, wide receivers won the award in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022. In fact, a quarterback has won the ward only four times in the last 11 years.
I think that trend continues this year with Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals winning the award. I'm personally not high on the rookie quarterbacks this season. Jayden Daniels isn't set up for success in his rookie year with the Commanders and we don't even know if the likes of Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy, or Drake Maye will be their teams starting quarterbacks this season.
Caleb Williams is the +140 favorite to win based on the weapons he's going to be surrounded with on the Chicago Bears, but I have my doubts for his ability to live up to the hype in his rookie season.
In my opinion, the rookie in a skill position that is the safest bet to have a great first year in the league is Harrison Jr. He was an unbelievable player for Ohio State in back-to-back seasons and continuously delivered in the biggest moments.
He's also going to be the clear No. 1 option on the Cardinals offense with the rest of the receiving core being made up of Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch. Add in the fact he'll have one of the better quarterback in the league in Kyler Murray throwing him the ball, and he's set up to explode onto the scene in a big way.
Atlanta Falcons Best Bet
Kirk Cousins to Win NFL MVP (+4000) via BetMGM Sportsbook
Let's take a step back and remember that Kirk Cousins played in eight games last season before he got injured and during those eight weeks he led the NFL in passing, average 291.4 passing yards per game. That's almost 20 yards more per game than the eventual passing yards leader, Tua Tagovailoa, averaged.
He also had a quarterback rating of 103.8, Only Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy finished with a better mark.
My point is that last year he was playing at an MVP level and now he joins a Falcons team that has weapons like Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson. He'll also be playing behind arguably a top five offensive line in the league,
The narrative surrounding Cousins has gotten out of hand at this point. I will absolutely bet on a guy at 40-1 to win MVP who has a strong chance of having the best statistical season of his career.
Baltimore Ravens Best Bet
Win the AFC North +145 via DraftKings Sportsbook
I'm still very high on the Baltimore Ravens coming into 2024. They finished third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play last season and have added an interesting dynamic to their backfield by signing running back, Derrick Henry.
In my opinion, their only real competition in the division is the Cincinnati Bengals, but even with them getting healthy on offense, their defense pales in comparison to Baltimore's and I consider the Bengals to be one of the more overvalued teams in the betting market this season.
Buffalo Bills Best Bet
Josh Allen OVER 485.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM Sportsbook
With Stefdon Diggs now in Houston, Josh Allen has no star power at the receiver position which may result in him having to take off with his legs more than we saw last season. BetMGM currently has his rushing yards total at 485.5, which is surprising considering he's gone over that total in five of his six seasons.
Allen is averaging 38.4 rushing yards per game through his career. If he hits that average again in 2024 while also playing all 17 games, he'll rack up 652.8 yards, surpassing his set total by almost 170 yards.
This bet is a no-brainer.
Carolina Panthers Best Bet
Bryce Young UNDER 3,200.5 Passing Yards (-110)
Bryce Young threw for 2,877 yards in 16 games in his rookie season and now his passing yards total for 2024 is set at 3,200.5 for his sophomore campaign. He would have to throw for almost 10 more yards per game while also competing in all 17 games for him to surpass his set total for this season and I don't envision that happening.
I'm not convinced the Panthers did enough to provide Young with more help to significantly take a step forward in his sophomore campaign and I'm also not confident in the 5'10" quarterback to stay healthy in all 17 games.
Chicago Bears Best Bet
To Miss the Playoffs (-105) via DraftKings Sportsbook
I have no doubt the Bears will improve this year and I wouldn't argue against a bet on them to go over their win total of 8.5, but I think they'll eventually miss out on the playoffs.
If you pencil in one of the Eagles or Cowboys in a wild card spot and you assume the Packers will take another step forward this season and claim a playoff spot for the second straight season, that leaves only a few teams left who can claim the final spot. I feel much comfortable taking the Rams or a team from the NFC South to lock up a wild card berth than I do the Bears.
Chicago may have some weapons on offense, but they are still unproven and their defense isn't strong enough to carry them. Even if Caleb Williams ends up being the guy, I still predict them being a year away from returning to the playoffs.
Cincinnati Bengals Best Bet
UNDER 10.5 Wins (+120) via DraftKings Sportsbook
The Bengals are the most overvalued team in the betting market. They finished 28th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play last season and even when Joe Burrow was healthy, they weren't much better. Let's remember they were just 5-5 in the 10 games Burrow started last season.
Back-to-back years making the AFC Championship have convinced people this team is better than they truly are. Their defense gave up 6.0 yards per play last season, the worst mark in the entire league. They made a few solid acquisitions to improve on that, including bringing back Vonn Bell and signing Sheldon Rankins, but I fear it won't be enough to get them to 11 wins.
Cleveland Browns Best Bet
Amari Cooper OVER 925.5 Receiving Yards (-112) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Amari Cooper has recorded 1,160 and 1,250 receiving yards in his two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He has also reached at least 1,000 receiving yards in all but two of his seasons in the NFL. Once was with the Raiders when he only played in 14 games and the other was his final season with the Dallas Cowboys when he played in only 15 games and CeeDee Lamb got the majority of targets.
The Browns acquired Jerry Jeudy in the offseason, but I still see no reason why Cooper won't still be the top option in the passing game.
Dallas Cowboys Best Bet
OVER 9.5 Wins (-138) via FanDuel Sportsbook
The OVER on the Cowboys win total was one of my favorite bets last season and it hit with ease I see no reason why we shouldn't place this bet again in 2024? Will they win the NFC East? Maybe. Will they reach at least 10 wins? I absolutely think so.
The Cowboys have gone 12-5 in three straight seasons and say what you will about Dak Prescott, but they've never had a losing record in a season that he's played in at least six games.
Outside of signing LB Eric Kendricks, Dallas did little to improve its roster from last year, but they may not have needed to. I'd be shocked if they only win nine or fewer games in 2024.
Denver Broncos Best Bet
OVER 5.5 Wins (+105) via BetMGM Sportsbook
I'm not going to make the argument the Broncos are going to be a good team in 2024, but I do think they're a bit better than the market has them evaluated as. Moving on from Russell Wilson was a smart move. It's hard to win games without a dominant defense when your quarterback refuses to throw the ball further than five yards down the field.
They won't be in contention for a playoff spot, but a fresh look at quarterback and a head coach in Sean Payton who still has the ability to get the most out of his players is enough to make me think they can get to 6-11 in 2024.
Detroit Lions Best Bet
UNDER 10.5 Wins (+110) via DraftKings Sportsbook
As fun as it is to cheer for the Detroit Lions, they weren't as good as their record indicated in 2023. They finished 11th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play behind teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings.
Now, they have to play a first-place schedule while also playing in a schedule with up-and-coming teams, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Things are going to come a bit more difficult for them in 2024 compared to last season. I think they finish 10-7 and I'll bet that at plus-money.
Green Bay Packers Best Bet
Win the NFC North (+230) via Caesars Sportsbook
Watch out for the Green Bay Packers in 2024. They were the youngest team in the NFL last season and they're returning the majority of their roster while adding a star running back and safety in Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney.
As you would expect from a young team, the Packers started last season off slow sitting at just 3-6 through Week 10. They then caught fire winning six of their final eight games including an upset win in the playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys. That's a sign of things to come as this young roster continues to find their stride.
At +230 odds, they present some betting value to re-claim the NFC North crown.
Houston Texans Best Bet
Joe Mixon UNDER 850.5 (+100) via DraftKings Sportsbook
I'm not buying in on the hype that came with the Texans signing running back, Joe Mixon, this offseason. He's a solid option out of the backfield, but his rushing numbers haven't been impressive since his sophomore season in 2018. Since then, he hasn't had a season where he's averaged more than 4.1 yards per carry. He was the No. 1 back in Cincinnati last season and managed just 1,034 yards on the ground.
Now, you have to imagine he'll split some time with Dameon Pierce and Cam Akers, meaning he may not get enough touches to reach this high number of 875.5 in 2024.
Indianapolis Colts Best Bet
Laiatu Latu Defensive Rookie of the Year (+550) via DraftKings Sportsbook
I've been high on Laiatu Latu since before he was drafted to the Colts. In my opinion, he was the most talented and skilled pass-rusher in the draft, racking up 12.0 sacks in 12 games with UCLA last year. Some had questions surrounding his health after a major neck injury, but he seems to be all systems go for his rookie campaign.
He's going to be aided by the presence of Kwity Paye on the defensive line. Teams will have to focus their attention on the veteran, leaving openings for the rookie to find the backfield plenty of times in 2024.
Jacksonville Jaguars Best Bet
To Win AFC South +285 via Caesars Sportsbook
I'm selling a bit of stock in the Houston Texans. The odds to win the division should be a lot closer than they are. Let's not forget that all the Jaguars had to do was avoid losing to the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 and they would have won the AFC South, now they're all of a sudden almost 3-1 to do so in 2024?
The Houston Texans are a fun young team, there's no denying that, but we have to remember they finished the season just 12th in Net Yards per Play.
We also have to take into account the Jaguars have the significantly easier schedule. Due to the Texans winning the division in the final week last season, they now have a first place schedule and overall, they have the seventh most difficult schedule in the NFL based on their opponent's projected win totals.
Should the Texans be favored? Sure. Should the Jaguars price to win the division be set at almost 3-1? Absolutely not.
Kansas City Chiefs Best Bet
Travis Kelce OVER 830.5 Receiving Yards (-112) via FanDuel Sportsbook
I'll be honest, before I looked at what his receiving yards total was, I planned on fading Travis Kelce in a big way this season, but with his total set at just 830.5 yards at FanDuel, I have no choice but to take the OVER.
Even if you think the Chiefs tight end will regress this season, 830.5 as his receiving yards total is a touch too far. He has never had fewer than 830.5 receiving yards in a season since his rookie year when he only played in one game. Even last year, an aging Kelce recorded 984 yards in only 15 games.
He's certainly past his prime, but he still has a year of solid production ahead of him.
Las Vegas Raiders Best Bet
OVER 6.5 Wins (-130) via DraftKings Sportsbook
The Raiders were a completely different team under Antonio Pierce last year, going 5-4 under the interim coach. Now that he has been given the full-time job, I'm fascinated to see how they'll do this season.
Defensively, they were a solid unit in 2023, ranking 11th in the NFL in opponent yards per play giving up just 5.2 yards per snap. They also quietly made one of the best signings of the offseason, acquiring defensive lineman, Christian Wilkins. He and Maxx Crosby will make for an intimidating duo this upcoming season.
Offensively, Gardner Minshew will likely be their starter, and let's not forget he was a dropped pass from leading the Indianapolis Colts to an AFC South title last year. He's feisty enough to drag a bad team to a few extra wins. The Raiders likely won't challenge for a playoff spot, but I think seven or eight wins is certainly in the picture.
Los Angeles Chargers Best Bet
To Make the Playoffs +112 via FanDuel Sportsbook
I love what the Chargers did this offseason. They moved on from the old guard, both coaching and players, which will prove to be a smart move. They then followed that up by having a fantastic draft by drafting the most "can't miss" prospect in OT Joe Alt and adding a weapon for Justin Herbert in Ladd McConkey.
If there's one thing Jim Harbaugh can do it's get the most from his players for the first few years as their head coach. Whether or not his coaching style is sustainable at the pro level is up for debate, but I have no doubt they'll be prepared to compete Week 1.
Finally, consider the fact the Chargers have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL this season based on their opponent's projected win totals behind only the Atlanta Falcons, and we're getting great value betting on them at plus-money to make the playoffs.
Los Angeles Rams Best Bet
To Make the Playoffs +106 via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Rams made the playoffs last season after being one of the hottest teams in the NFL down the stretch, going 7-1 in their last eight regular season games with their only loss in overtime coming to the Baltimore Ravens.
They may not have made a ton of moves this offseason, but they made a few key acquistions that will go a long way. They signed Jonah Jackson to help out the offensive line, and then added to their secondary by signing Tre-Davious White and Darious Williams.
Will they win the NFC West? I doubt it, but I like them quite a bit to return to a wild card spot, especially considering I expect wild card competitors in the Packers and Bears to fail to meet expectations.
Miami Dolphins Best Bet
OVER 9.5 Wins (-122) via FanDuel Sportsbook
I'm extremely high on the Dolphins this season. I think the market is undervaluing them based on how they finished the 2023 season, losing the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 and then having an abysmal performance in Kansas City against the Chiefs in the Wild Card round.
But, if we take a look at their season as a whole, this team ranked second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+1.3) behind only the 49ers and now they head into 2024 with the eighth easiest schedule in the league based on their opponent's win totals.
They also made some solid depth additions on defense including defensive lineman Calais Campbell, cornerback Kendall Fuller, and safety Jordan Poyer. I'd be shocked if this team doesn't reach double-digit wins in 2024.
Minnesota Vikings Best Bet
Last Remaining Winless Team (+1100) via FanDuel Sportsbook
I hope Vikings fans won't sewer me for this bet, but even they can admit the start of their schedule is a stretch of unbelievably tough matchups. After a very winnable game against the Giants in Week 1, their next six games are as follows; vs. 49ers, vs. Texans, at Packers, vs. Jets, vs. Lions, at Rams, all potential playoff teams this season. The next two games after that stretch are vs. the Colts and at the Jaguars, two teams who are certainly won't be gimme wins.
Sine if their easiest games of the season come in the final half with games against the Titans, Cardinals, Seahawks, and two against the Bears.
If they don't beat the Giants in Week 1, it may be a while before they secure their first win of 2024.
New England Patriots Best Bet
Worst Regular Season Record +350 via FanDuel Sportsbook
For two decades I dreamed of the day the New England Patriots dynasty would be over and they'd be the worst team in the NFL. That day is finally here. They're in the middle of a rebuild under an unproven new head coach and when you look up and down their roster, there's little to be excited about.
On top of all that, they have the most difficult schedule in the NFL based on their opponent's projected win total.
I will thoroughly enjoy them being a basement dweller this season.
New Orleans Saints Best Bet
UNDER 7.5 Wins +100 via Caesars Sportsbook
As long as the Saints keep Dennis Allen employed, we should feel free to fade them. They were lucky to win seven games last season, ranking 19th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play. Now, the rest of their division has gotten better and they've stayed the same, being forced to refrain from making significant offseason moves due to their cap situation.
I'm out on the Saints in 2024.
New York Giants Best Bet
UNDER 6.5 Wins -130 via Caesars Sportsbook
The Giants went 6-11 last season and now their win total is set at 6.5 in 2024. Do you envision them improving on last year? I certainly don't. Last year was no fluke, they finished dead last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.1. Now they have an even more difficult schedule and they're putting out a roster that's no better than it was last year.
Failing to sign Saquon Barkley and then overpaying for Brian Burns aren't exactly moves that would give me confidence as a Giants fan.
New York Jets Best Bet
UNDER 9.5 Wins (+125) via BetMGM Sportsbook
I've already made the argument in a different article about how I think the Jets are the most fraudulent team in the NFL heading into the 2024 season. An improved offensive line and a healthy (for now) Aaron Rodgers aren't enough to convince me they'll go from 7-10 to 10-7 in one season.
Aaron Rodgers is now two years older than his last healthy season and he was a below-average starter that year, finishing with the worst statistics of his career. If he's able to stay healthy as a 40-year-old coming off a major injury, I still don't know if his presence is enough to drag this team to double-digit wins.
I'm not convinced. I'll take the UNDER on their win total.
Philadelphia Eagles Best Bet
Win NFC East -110 via DraftKings Sportsbook
I'm not judging the Eagles too harshly for their late-season implosion last year. It was one of those situations where everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong but now they have new coordinators and are poised to bounce back in a big way.
They have the ninth easiest schedule in the NFL based on their opponent's projected win totals and they addressed their biggest need, their secondary, by bringing back CJ Gardner-Johnson and using their top two draft picks on arguably the two best defensive backs available.
This is a big season for the Eagles.
Pittsburgh Steelers Best Bet
T.J. Watt to win Defensive Player of the Year +750 via FanDuel Sportsbook
I'm still baffled how T.J. Watt wasn't named Defensive Player of the Year. He was the sack leader in 2023 with 19.0 sacks, 1.5 more than the second most in the NFL and five more than Myles Garrett, who was given the award. Add in 19 tackles for a loss, eight pass deflections, and four forced fumbles and you have who I believe is the best defensive player in the NFL.
Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Arthur Smith is going to make for a painful offense to watch, but at least Watt will be their defense an exciting unit.
San Francisco 49ers Best Bet
NFC No. 1 Seed (+300) via DraftKings Sportsbook
In my opinion, the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the NFL and they're also my pick to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season. With that being said, anything can happen in the playoffs so I prefer to bet on them to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 3-1 odds.
They lead the NFL in Net yards per Play last season at +1.4 and with only the 15th toughest schedule in the league, there is little that stands in their way of the No. 1 seed once again.
Seattle Seahawks Best Bet
D.K. Metcalf OVER 950.5 Receiving Yards (-112) via FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel has a bad number set for this prop, setting D.K. Metcalf's receiving yards total 50 yards lower than other sportsbooks.
Metcalf has gone over 950.5 receiving yards in four straight seasons and with Tyler Lockett into his 30s I think we're going to see Metcalf start to take the bulk of the targets moving forward. No matter if it's Geno Smith or Sam Howell throwing him the ball, he's going to be in a great spot to rack up yards this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Best Bet
Baker Mayfield OVER 3,500.5 Passing Yards (-112) via FanDuel Sportsbook
We have another bad line set by FanDuel. They're passing yards total for Mayfield is at least 100 yards lower than any other sportsbook I could find.
In his first season with the Bucs, Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards, which is a blistering 544 more yards than his set total for 2024. Now, with a full season under his belt in the Buccaneers offensive system and a plethora of weapons to throw the ball to, I'm searching for a reason why his passing yards total is so low.
This might be my favorite player prop bet of 2024.
Tennessee Titans Best Bet
OVER 6.5 Wins (+118) via Caesars Sportsbook
There's an argument to be made the Titans had the best offseason amongst all 32 NFL teams. They signed Calvin Ridley at receiver Lloyd Cushenberry to improve their offense and then added the likes of Kenneth Murray, Chidobe Awuzie, and L'Jarius Snead on defense.
There are some questions surrounding quarterback Will Levis and new head coach Brian Callahan, but if both of them put a strong foot forward in 2024, there's a solid chance they reach at least seven wins.
Washington Commanders Best Bet
OVER 6.5 Wins (-115) via Caesars Sportsbook
If Jayden Daniels can have a strong rookie season, the Commanders are going to be in a great spot to go OVER their win total of 6.5. They have the offensive weapons to punch above their weight classic with Austin Ekeler, Terry McLaurin, and Jahan Dotson.
They also made some solid defensive signings including Dante Fowler Jr., Bobby Wagner, and Jeremy Chinn.
That, along with their 13th easiest schedule in the league, gives me faith they can hit seven wins in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!