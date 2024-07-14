2024 Olympic Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda Set as Gold Medal Favorites
Golf returned to the Olympics in 2016 and now we're ready to watch the best in the world tee it up once again in the 2024 Paris games.
Xander Schauffele won the men's gold medal at the 2021 Olympics in Japan while Nelly Korda claimed it from the women's competition. Both golfers have a chance to repeat as gold medal winners, with Korda set as the betting favorite for the women and Schauffele second on the odds list for the men.
The golf competition will be held at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. You may recognize this course from the 2018 Ryder Cup, when Europe routed the U.S. team 17½ to 10½.
At this Olympics, the men will play first, from Aug. 1-4. The women will tee it up the following week from Aug. 7-10. Just like a standard PGA Tour or LPGA Tour event, play will consist of four rounds of 18-hole stroke play. Each field will consist of 60 golfers and there will be no cut.
Let's take a look at the opening odds to win the gold medal for both the men's and women's competitions.
Men's Olympic Golf Gold Medal Odds
- Scottie Scheffler (USA) +310
- Xander Schauffele (USA) +700
- Rory McIlroy (IRL) +700
- Ludvig Aberg (SWE) +1000
- Collin Morikawa (USA) +1400
- Jon Rahm (ESP) +1600
- Viktor Hovland (NOR) +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood (GBR) +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) +2200
- Joaquin Niemann (CHI) +2900
- Corey Conners (CAN) +2900
- Tom Kim (KOR) +2900
- Matt Fitzpatrick (GBR) +3300
- Shane Lowry (IRL) +3300
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) +4100
- Minwoo Lee (AUS) +4100
- Carlos Ortiz (MEX) +4100
- Alex Noren (SWE) +5000
- Sepp Straka (AUT) +5000
- Matthieu Pavon (FRA) +6500
- Wyndham Clark (USA) +6500
- Jason Day (AUS) +6500
- Byeong Hun An (KOR) +6500
- Abraham Ancer (MEX) +6500
- Thomas Detry (BEL) +8000
- Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) +8000
- Adrian Meronk (POL) +8000
- C.T. Pan (TPE) +8000
- Ryan Fox (NZL) +8000
- Guido Migliozzi (ITA) +10000
- Keita Nakajima (JPN) +10000
- Stephan Jaeger (GER) +10000
- Victor Perez (FRA) +10000
- David Puig (ESP) +10000
- Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) +10000
- Emiliano Grillo (ARG) +12000
- Erik Van Rooyen (RSA) +12000
- Matteo Manassero (ITA) +15000
- Nick Taylor (CAN) +15000
- Kevin Yu (TPE) +15000
- Sami Valimaki (FIN) +21000
- Alejandro Tosti (ARG) +21000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) +21000
- Matti Schmid (GER) +21000
- Shubhankar Sharma (IND) +25000
- Adrien Dumont De Chassart (BEL) +25000
- Gavin Green (MAS) +25000
- Fabrizio Zanotti (ITA) +32000
- Daniel Hillier (NZL) +32000
- Kristoffer Ventura (NOR) +32000
- Nico Echavarria (COL) +32000
- Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) +32000
- Carl Yuan (CHN) +50000
- Zecheng Dou (CHN) +50000
- Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) +50000
- Camilo Villegas (COL) +50000
- Rafael Campos (PUR) +50000
- Cristobal Del Solar (CHI) +50000
Scottie Scheffler is set as the +310 favorite to win the men's gold medal, which is an implied win probability of 24.39%. He did not compete in the 2020 Olympic Games.
Former medalists who will be teeing it up again this year include Schauffele and C.T. Pan, who won the bronze medal for Chinese Taipei at the 2021 Games via an unprecedented seven-man sudden-death playoff for third place.
No medalist from the 2016 games qualified to compete this year. Rory Sabbatini, the silver medalist from 2021, also failed to qualify in 2024.
Women's Olympic Golf Gold Medal Odds
- Nelly Korda (USA) +600
- Atthaya Thitikul (THA) +700
- Lilia Vu (USA) +900
- Jin Young Ko (KOR) +1400
- Rose Zhang (USA) +1600
- Hyo Joo Kim (KOR) +1600
- Brooke Henderson (CAN) +1600
- Linn Grant (SWE) +1600
- Miyuu Yamashita (JPN) +2000
- Hannah Green (AUS) +2000
- Minjee Lee (AUS) +2000
- Xiyu Lin (CHN) +2200
- Leona Maguire (IRL) +2200
- Ruoning Yin (CHN) +2200
- Celine Boutier (FRA) +2200
- Carlota Ciganda (ESP) +2600
- Charley Hull (GBR) +2600
- Patty Tavatanakit (THA) +2900
- Yuka Saso (JPN) +3300
- Amy Yang (KOR) +4100
- Lydia Ko (NZL) +4100
- Georgia Hall (GBR) +4100
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) +5000
- Gaby Lopez (MEX) +5000
- Maja Stark (SWE) +5000
- Albane Valenzuela (SUI) +6500
- Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) +8000
- Perrine Delacour (FRA) +8000
- Aditi Ashok (IND) +8000
- Alexandra Forsterling (GER) +10000
- Esther Henseleit (GER) +10000
- Wei Ling Hsu (TPE) +12000
- Emily Pedersen (DEN) +12000
- Morgane Metraux (SUI) +21000
- Manon De Roey (BEL) +21000
- Paula Reto (RSA) +21000
- Ana Belac (SLO) +21000
- Peiyun Chien (TPE) +21000
- Bianca Pagdanganan (PHI) +21000
- Azahara Munoz (ESP) +25000
- Alena Sharp (CAN) +25000
- Maria Fassi (MEX) +25000
- Diksha Dagar (IND) +25000
- Dottie Ardina (PHI) +25000
- Stephanie Meadow (IRL) +32000
- Mariajo Uribe (COL) +32000
- Klara Davidson Spilkova (CZE) +42000
- Emma Spitz (AUT) +42000
- Anne Van Dam (NED) +50000
- Celine Borge (NOR) +50000
- Shannon Tan (SIN) +50000
- Ursula Wikstrom (FIN) +50000
- Alessandra Fanali (ITA) +50000
- Madelene Stavnar (NOR) +50000
- Ashley Lau (MAS) +100000
- Ines Laklalech (MAR) +100000
- Sara Kouskova (CZE) +100000
- Noora Komulainen (FIN) +100000
Nelly Korda is set as the +600 favorite to win her second straight gold medal, giving her an implied win probability of 14.29%.
The only former medalist who is teeing it up again in France is Lydia Ko, who won the silver medal at the 2016 games and the bronze medal in 2021. She is the only golfer to win two Olympic medals.
Inbee Park and Shanshan Feng, the two other medalists from 2016, failed to qualify this year. Mone Inami, the silver medalist from the 2021 games, also failed to qualify this year.
