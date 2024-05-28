2024 RBC Canadian Open Picks, Predictions and Odds (Native Nick Taylor Aims for Repeat)
The 2023 RBC Canadian Open boasted one of golf's most exciting events last year. Nick Taylor drained a 72-foot putt in a playoff against Tommy Fleetwood to become the first Canadian to win their national open since Pat Fletcher did it back in 1954.
The PGA Tour returns to Canada this week for the 2024 edition. This time it'll be hosted at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, which last hosted in 2019 when Rory McIlroy ran away with it, winning by seven strokes.
In this article, I will dive into everything you need to know to bet on the event. Can a Canadian win it again? Will Rory win it for the third time in his career? Is there a dark horse we should be targeting?
Canadian Open odds
The top 15 odds to win listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook:
- Rory McIlroy +330
- Tommy Fleetwood +1600
- Sahith Theegala +1800
- Shane Lowry +2200
- Cameron Young +2200
- Sam Burns +2500
- Alex Noren +2500
- Corey Conners +2500
- Adam Scott +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3500
- Maverick McNealy +4000
- Aaron Rai +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +4500
- Akshay Bhatia +5000
- Tom Kim +5000
Canadian Open how to watch
- Thursday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 2:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
RBC Canadian Open purse
- Date: Thursday, May 30–Sunday, June 2
- Purse: $9.4 million ($1.69 million to winner)
- Defending champion: Nick Taylor
Canadian Open notable golfers
Nick Taylor: Nick Taylor will always be a Canadian golf hero after winning last year's event. He has played some solid golf at times this season as well, including winning the WM Phoenix Open in February and finishing T12 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His odds are set at 70-1 to win this tournament for the second-straight year.
Rory McIlroy: With the Canadian Open being a non-signature event, the field this week is lacking in big names outside of Rory McIlroy. He already has two wins here in 2019 and in 2022, with the 2019 win coming at this year's host course, Hamilton Golf and Country Club. At +330, he's the overwhelming favorite to grab his third Canadian Open win.
Canadian Open Best Bets
Alex Noren +2500
I'm going to continue to bet on Alex Noren until his form falls off or until he wins an event and with this week's field being relatively weak, it could be the time for Noren's great play of late to finally pay off. He's fourth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season behind only Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy.
He's also finished T24 or better in eight straight starts including a third at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which had a similar strength of field to this week's Canadian Open. What makes this bet even more promising is his best ballstriking performance of the season came in his last start at the PGA Championship, where he gained +1.61 true strokes per round on the field with his irons.
He has a chance to become the first Swede to win the Canadian Open since Carl Pettersson in 2010.
Adam Scott +3000
I've been waiting for the right time to bet on Adam Scott and now may be when we should pull the trigger. He finished T12 at last week's Charles Schwab Challenge where he hit both his irons and putts at a high level. If he can carry both of those aspects of his game to Hamilton this week, he should be in contention heading into the weekend.
His game's peaking at the right time and he is well poised to take advantage of a weak field in Canada.
Maverick McNealy +4000
Maverick McNealy enters this week ranking 11th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and he may have found something with his irons at last week's Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot the low score in Round 4 while gaining +1.92 strokes on the field with his approach game.
He comes here off a T23 finish at the PGA Championship and a T17 finish last week. Now is the time to buy some stock in McNealy.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
