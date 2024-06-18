Travelers Championship Score Predictions: How the Top Golfers Will Fare at TPC River Highlands
TPC River Highlands will play host to the final signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, the Travelers Championship.
I've already given you my favorite bets to win this week in my full betting preview here, but I'm going to take things one step further in this article. Not only am I going to attempt to predict the winning score this week, but I'm going to predict the exact final score for the top 10 golfers on the odds list.
Let's dive into it.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Travelers Championship Score Predictions
Winning Score: -20
The winning score at the Travelers Championship has almost always been in the high-teens, with 19-under being the winning score here both in 2020 and 2023. Last year, Keegan Bradley won at 23-under-par, but that looks to be a bit of an outlier, especially with his winning score being three strokes better than second place.
We're going to take that second place score from last year and have that by my prediction to be the winning score this year. 20-under par gets it done this week.
Scottie Scheffler (+360) score prediction: -14
The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world recorded just four birdies at the U.S. Open, which is a concerning sign heading into a Travelers Championship that is going to be somewhat of a birdie-fest. Am I predict he's going to finish outside the top 40 again? Absolutely not, but I don't think he'll have a chance to win on the back nine on Sunday.
Xander Schauffele (+750) score prediction: -20
If you read my betting preview, you know that Xander Schauffele is my best bet to win this week. Despite not being in the mix in the final stretch of holes on Sunday at the U.S. Open, he finished second in the field in strokes gained: approach and should be poised to make a run at winning the Travelers Championship for the second time in three years this week.
Collin Morikawa (+1200) score prediction: -11
Collin Morikawa has found his form and has played some fantastic golf of late, but I don't know if this is the week for him to add another win to his resume. He has a bad history at TPC River Highlands, missing the cut the last two years he's competed at it. I predict he makes the cut this time around, but won't be a factor on Sunday.
Ludvig Aberg (+1400) score prediction: -16
Ludvig Aberg's length off the tee is going to give him a huge advantage this week but there is a bit of concern about his play around the greens of late, losing strokes chipping now in four of his last six starts. To win on the PGA Tour you typically need to gain strokes in all four major areas so I could see his chipping costing him that final push he'll need to win.
Patrick Cantlay (+2000) score prediction: -18
Patrick Cantlay found his swing at last week's U.S. Open and now goes to an event that he's always had a ton of success at. He has finished T15 or better here in six-straight starts including a T4 finish at this event in 2023. Expect a similar result from him this time around.
Viktor Hovland (+2000) score prediction: -12
Viktor Hovland's chipping caused him to miss the cut at the U.S. Open and at this point, he's basically a not-quite-as-good version of Ludvig Aberg. His chipping won't cause him to miss the cut this week, but if you want to bet Hovland, why not just take Aberg at better odds?
Hideki Matsuyama (+2500) score prediction: -15
Hideki Matsuyama is back to playing elite golf and has now finished T8 and solo sixth in his last two starts. He has also gained strokes putting now in four-straight events, something that was almost unheard of during the peak of his career. Look for him to have in name in the mix on the weekend.
Sahith Theegala (+3000) score prediction: -7
Sahith Theegala does have good course history here, finishing T2 at this event in 2022. Unfortunately, his form hasn't been great lately, missing the cut at the Canadian Open and finishing T32 at the U.S. Open. He has to round back into form before I'll feel confident predicting him to have his name close to the top of the leaderboard on a Sunday.
Sam Burns (+3300) score prediction: -15
Sam Burns has had a mixed bag of results at this event over the years, finishing T24 and T13 in 2020 and 2021 but then missing the cut in 2022. With that being said, he has now posted three-straight top 15 finishes which is a good sign heading into this week. Look for him to have a similar top 15 result at TPC River Highlands.
Tony Finau (+3300) score prediction: -17
You have to like what we've seen from Tony Finau the past few weeks, finishing further up the leaderboard in five straight starts. His distance off the tee and sharp approach game will have him in the mix on Sunday.
