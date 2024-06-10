2024 U.S. Open Tournament Picks, Predictions and Odds for Pinehurst
The best men's golfers in the world head to Pinehurst for the third major on the calendar, the U.S. Open.
Wyndham Clark got the win at the 2023 edition at Los Angeles Country Club and now the national championship returns to the No. 2 course at Pinehurst for the third time. It also hosted in 1999, 2005 and 2014. The 1999 edition of the event is considered one of the best and most historic majors in the history of golf, as Payne Stewart won by a single stroke over Phil Mickelson with Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh finishing tied for third.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this week's major.
U.S. Open Odds
The top 15 odds to win listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +320
- Xander Schauffele +1100
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Bryson DeChambeau +1800
- Viktor Hovland +1800
- Brooks Koepka +2200
- Ludvig Aberg +2200
- Jon Rahm +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Cameron Smith +4500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4500
- Hideki Matsuyama +5000
- Patrick Cantlay +5500
- Max Homa +5500
U.S. Open how to watch
- Thursday: 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m. (USA), 5 p.m.–8 p.m. (Peacock)
- Friday: 6:30 a.m.–1 p.m. (USA), 1 p.m.–7 p.m. (NBC), 7–8 p.m. (Peacock)
- Saturday: 10 a.m.–Noon (USA), Noon–8 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.–Noon (USA), Noon–8 p.m. (NBC)
U.S. Open purse
- Date: Thursday, June 13–Sunday, June 16
- Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to winner)*
- Defending champion: Wyndham Clark
*Last year's purse, 2024 purse has yet to be announced
U.S. Open notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1 golfer in the world is on a historic run, winning five of his last eight tournaments, including the Players and the Masters. If not for being arrested at the PGA Championship, his Grand Slam hopes may still be alive. His ball-striking numbers are off the charts and now that he can finally putt, he's in contention to win every single week.
Xander Schauffele: Now that he has finally won a major, the monkey may be off Xander Schauffele's back. He has been the clear second-best golfer on the PGA Tour this season by virtually every metric. He and Rory McIlroy are the only two golfers who have the firepower to hang with Scheffler this week.
U.S. Open best bets
Xander Schauffele +1100
It's betting malpractice to not bet on one of the top three golfers this week. You can take Scottie Scheffler at a short price or bet on Rory McIlroy and hope he can somehow string four good rounds together. I'm going to continue to ride with my guy Xander Schauffele.
He's second to Scheffler in plenty of metrics this season including scoring average, total strokes gained, and strokes-gained tee to green. There's also one big advantage that Schauffele has over the No. 1 golfer in the world: putting. He enters this week ranking 16th on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained putting, while Scheffler comes in 71st. He also led the field at last week's Memorial Tournament in that area, gaining +1.99 strokes on the field on the greens.
If he can keep pace with Scheffler's irons, his play on the greens could be enough to win him back-to-back majors.
Hideki Matsuyama +5000
Hideki Matsuyama was a popular pick heading into the Masters but fell out of form and didn't have his best stuff in the first two majors while he was battling an injury. Things may have turned around for Matsuyama as he turned in an impressive T8 finish at last week's Memorial, gaining strokes in all four major areas.
His advantage on the field is his play around the greens, which will play a huge role at Pinehurst. Matsuyama leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained: around the greens. He's also one of the handful of golfers who competed at the 2014 U.S. Open the last time it was at Pinehurst. He finished T35.
Matsuyama is a past major champion who is a fantastic ball striker, the best on the Tour in chipping and has experience at Pinehurst. That all adds up to a solid bet at 50-1.
Corey Conners +8000
My favorite longshot bet for this week's U.S. Open is the Canadian, Corey Conners. He's quietly been striking the ball better than anyone else on the PGA Tour not named Scottie Scheffler, entering the week ranking second in strokes-gained approach.
His weakness is his putting, but he has shown flashes that he's figuring something out on the greens. He gained +1.72 strokes putting at the Canadian Open two weeks ago and was one of the best putters in the field on Thursday at the Memorial.
If you're going to offer me 80-1 odds on the second-best ballstriker in the field, I'm going to take that bet every single time.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
