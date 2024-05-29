2024 U.S. Women's Open Betting Picks to Win Besides Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda is the massive betting favorite to win this week’s U.S. Women’s Open, justifiably so. But just because her odds are short and her performance has been near perfection doesn’t mean bettors should blindly wager on her. In fact, you could argue this is the time to fade Korda and take advantage of the longer odds on her competitors.
Korda is currently +360 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the U.S. Women’s Open, which is being played at Lancaster Country Club. The next closest in the odds is Rose Zhang at +1800. That means you’re getting a 14.4-to-1 advantage in the odds to bet on the second favorite versus the first.
For those new to betting on golf, that’s a massive spread.
Korda’s odds are so short because she’s won six of eight tournaments she’s played in this season, including the first major of the year, the Chevron Championship. However, Korda finished T64 in last year’s U.S. Women’s Open, has missed the cut at this tournament twice and only has two top-10 finishes in nine appearances. On the flip side, the Chevron has been her best tournament, with four straight top-5 finishes, including this year’s win.
While her present form can’t be ignored, it seems this week is a good time to take advantage of her competitors' long odds. Here are two players I’m targeting to win besides Korda with their odds coming from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooke Henderson +2500
Henderson is a two-time major champion with experience at this course and a history of success at the U.S. Open. That’s a good recipe for success this year too.
When the U.S. Women’s Open was at Lancaster in 2015, Henderson fired a Sunday 66 to finish T5. In her career, she has three Top 10 finishes at the U.S. Women’s Open and the last two years she finished 12th and T15, respectively.
Her game suits the U.S. Women’s Open.
This year, Henderson has yet to win, but does have three top 5s including T3 at the Chevron, and two additional top-10 finishes. She is coming off a T56 in her last event where she finished over par, but I believe her experience at this course and history of success in this tournament will lead her to contention on Sunday.
Hannah Green +3500
Green has been the second best player in the LPGA Tour this season but is tied for 13th in the odds. That seems like an opportunity to pounce.
Green has two wins this season and went toe-to-toe with Korda at the Mizuho Americas Open before finishing second. She’s sixth on tour in total shots gained and 11th in strokes-gained approach. Most importantly, she’s put together her three best driving performances in the leadup to this event.
She’s played in five U.S. Women’s Opens and had ber best finish last year, placing T13. She also was at Lancaster as a spectator the last time the event was played here, so at minimum she understands what it will feel like heading down the stretch.
Based on this year’s performance and current form, these odds feel like a steal.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
