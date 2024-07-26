2024 Women's Olympics Tennis Odds: Iga Swiatek Favored to Win Gold
In early June, Iga Swiatek made good on entering the 2024 French Open at Roland-Garros as the odds-on favorite, beating Jasmine Paolini to winning her fourth grand slam title on clay in five years.
Swiatek returns to Roland-Garros as the heavy favorite to win gold in the 2024 Olympic Games in a watered-down field that won’t feature two prominent contenders and Swiatek fresh off an impressive run at the French Open just a few weeks ago.
Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will each miss the Olympic Games as well, making the path even clearer for the Polish No. 1 tennis player in the world to pad her resume.
Can Coco Gauff make inroads on clay against Swiatek in the Olympics? What about surprising French Open finalist Paolini, who followed up her great run on clay with a Finals appearance at Wimbledon?
Here’s the odds for the 2024 Women’s Tennis Olympic Games, played on clay at Roland-Garros.
2024 Women’s Tennis Olympic Games Odds
- Iga Swiatek: -250
- Coco Gauff: +650
- Marketa Vondrousova: +1600
- Danielle Collins: +1600
- Naomi Osaka: +1800
- Jasmine Paolini: +2400
- Jelena Ostapenko: +2900
- Barbora Krejcikova: +2900
- Qinwen Zheng: +2900
- Elina Svitolina: +3600
- Maria Sakkari: +3600
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iga Swiatek Returns to French Open as Massive Favorite to Win Gold
Swiatek enters the Olympics as a -250 favorite, which translates to a 71.43% implied probability.
Rybakina was a late scratch from the event in Paris after making the semifinals at Roland-Garros in June.
With Rybakina and Sabalenka out of the running, American Coco Gauff will enter as the second choice to win gold, but Swiatek has had her number, winning 11 of 12 matches against Gauff and eliminating her from the French Open in three straight years.
Paolini is a long shot to hopefully keep up a surprising summer that has resulted in two Grand Slam finals, but oddsmakers don’t expect the Italian to win the gold medal as that right is being reserved for Swiatek on her preferred surface.
