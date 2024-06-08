2024 Women's Wimbledon Odds: Aryna Sabalenka Favored to Win First Grass Grand Slam
Following the 2024 French Open, we turn our attention to the grass swing of the WTA season.
With Wimbledon fast approaching, Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 2 tennis player in the World, will start grass play as the favorite to win her first title at the All England Club, which begins on July 1st and runs through July 14th.
Sabalenka hasn't advanced past the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, but her potent first serve and ability to dictate quick points has oddsmakers installing her as the favorite early on, with surprising 2023 champion Markéta Vondroušová further down the board at +1600.
Here's the full odds for 2024 Wimbledon in the wake of the 2024 French Open.
2024 Wimbledon Odds
- Aryna Sabalenka: +270
- Iga Świątek: +340
- Elena Rybakina: +500
- Coco Gauff: +900
- Naomi Osaka: +1100
- Ons Jabeur: +1400
- Markéta Vondroušová: +1600
- Jessica Pegula: +1800
- Mirra Andreeva: +1800
- Simona Halep: +2300
- Elina Svitolina: +2900
- Karolina Muchova: +2900
- Carolina Garcia: +2900
- Danielle Collins: +2900
- Madison Keys: +3100
- Jelana Ostapenko: +3100
- Maria Sakkari: +3400
- Karolina Pliskova: +3400
- Barbora Krejcikova: +3400
- Qinwen Zheng: +3400
- Leylah Fernandez: +3400
- Veronika Kudermetova: +4100
- Beatriz Haddad Maia: +4200
- Victoria Azarenka: +4800
- Dayana Yastremska: +4800
- Daria Kasatkina: +5000
Sabalenka Favored over Świątek in Early Wimbledon Odds
Sablenka is favored over No. 1 Iga Świątek, who also hasn't captured much glory at Wimbledon, also failing to make it past the quarterfinals in this Grand Slam.
While last year's champion Vondroušová enters as a credible threat this season, she was a longshot heading into the 2023 edition, and another longshot could take control again with grass proving to be difficult to navigate for some of the top women.
The name that has been most consistently at the top has been Ons Jabeur, who was the runner up in each of the past two Grand Slam's at the All England Club. She enters +1400. The woman she lost to in 2022, Elena Rybakina, is the third choice to win a second Grand Slam here after making the quarterfinals in the French Open.
Meanwhile, Coco Gauff will hope for a better run this year after losing in the first round in 2023.
Wimbledon has been as chaotic as any of the Grand Slams, and without a clear cut favorite, we may be in for more surprises in 2024.
