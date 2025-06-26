2025-2026 NHL MVP Odds: Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon Top Hart Trophy Odds
The 2024-2025 NHL season is in the books, and the Florida Panthers are officially back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions.
That's not the only thing that happened during this past hockey season. Connor Hellebuyck also became the first goaltender since Carey Price in 2014-2015 to be awarded the Hart Trophy as the league's regular-season MVP.
Now, despite the season just having wrapped up, odds have already been released to win the Hart Trophy next season. Let's take a look at the top names on the list.
2025-26 NHL Hart Trophy Odds
- Connor McDavid +200
- Nathan MacKinnon +440
- Nikita Kucherov +600
- Leon Draisaitl +950
- Kirill Kaprizov +1200
- Auston Mtthews +1900
- Connor Hellebuyck +1900
- Cale Makar +2800
- David Pastrnak +3000
- Jack Eichel +3100
- Jack Hughes +3300
- Quinn Hughes +4000
- Matthew Tkachuk +6000
- Mitchell Marner +6000
- Mikko Rantanen +7000
- Aleksander Barkov +7000
- Artemi Panarain +9500
- Igor Shesterkin +9500
- William Nylanders +11000
- Andrei Vasilevskiy +18000
- Connor Bedard +22000
- Dustin Wolf +22000
- Kyle Connor +22000
Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon Top Odds List
Few people would be surprised to find out that the best hockey player on the planet, Connor McDavid, is set as the betting favorite at +200, giving him an implied probability of 33.33% of winning his fourth career Hart Trophy. He also won the award in 2016-2017, 2020-2021, and 2022-2023.
Second on the odds list is Nathan MacKinnon, who won the award for the 2023-2024 season.
Nikita Kucherov led the NHL in points this past season with 121, and MacKinnon was behind him with 116. McDavid recorded just 100 points, but he missed 15 games, appearing in just 67.
The first name on the odds list of someone who hasn't previously won the award is Kirill Kaprizov, who is fifth on the odds list at +1200. The 28-year-old recorded 56 points last season, but he appeared in just 41 games. The last time he appeared in 75+ games, he recorded 96 points, and now that he's entering his prime, he's a strong candidate to have a massive season.
