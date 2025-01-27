2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds
The second signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour season is this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Last year, the tournament was shortened to 54 holes due to inclement weather which ended up giving Wyndham Clark the win, who was leading the field through the first three rounds. The biggest storyline heading into this week is the No. 1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, who will tee it up for the first time in 2025. He suffered a hand injury over the holidays which forced him to withdraw from the first few events.
We went 1-1 for a small profit last week. Will Zalatoris withdrew before teeing off which left just our Sungjae Im outright bet and our prop bet left to track. Im gave it a run but didn’t quite have enough to make a final push on Sunday, falling just short. We did cash in on "no hole in one" at +115, which means we walked away with a small profit.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this week's event, including my top picks.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds
The top 15 odds to win listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +450
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Justin Thomas +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama +2200
- Sungjae Im +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +3300
- Jason Day +3500
- Keegan Bradley +5000
- Viktor Hovland +5000
- Will Zalatoris +5000
- Wyndham Clark +5000
- Corey Conners +5000
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am how to watch
- Thursday: 3–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–7 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 30–Sunday, Feb. 2
- Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Wyndham Clark
AT&T Pebble Beach notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world will make his 2025 debut at Pebble Beach this week. The last time we saw him he won the Hero World Challenge in early December. His last two starts, which both resulted in wins, were two his best putting performances in his career which should strike fear in every golfer in the field this week.
Wyndham Clark: The defending champion at Pebble Beach followed that up with a very up-and-down 2024 season. That seems to have followed him into 2025 as he finished T15 at the Sentry but then missed the cut at the American Express. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares this week.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am best bets
Collin Morikawa +1400 (via FanDuel)
As we all know, Pebble Beach is a ball striker’s paradise which immediately brings Collin Morikawa to mind. He has shown enough flashes lately to make me think we may be on the cusp of seeing him return to prime form when he was the best iron player on the planet. He hit 91.67% of greens in regulation en route to a solo second at the Sentry, while also gaining strokes in all four main areas.
He finished T14 at this event last year but had an uncharacteristically bad tournament from a ball-striking perspective, something that plagued him in the early months of 2024. The bright side of that performance is his short game was dialed in, which is going to be key for him to carry over to this year’s edition of the event.
It’s a chalky pick, but I don’t want to be the one who doesn’t have any Morikawa action when he’s in contention on Sunday.
Tom Hoge Top 20 ties included +210 (via DraftKings)
Some times you just have to bet a horse for the course who is far down the odds list and hope they can recreate some magic at a track he’s had success at. That’s what I’m doing with Tom Hoge this week, who won this event in 2022 and finished T6 last year.
His below-average driving costs him at a lot of courses, but Pebble Beach is an equalizer and a safe haven for those who usually lose ground on the field because of their driver. Hoge’s biggest strength is his iron play, proven by the fact he’s ninth on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained approach heading into this week.
We’re not going to invest too much in HogeCoin. We’ll keep it conservative and bet on him to finish T20 or better at +210.
Aaron Rai Top Englishman +400 (via DraftKings)
Pebble Beach is all about hitting greens and that’s exactly what Aaron Rai does. He ranked ninth in greens in regulation last season and is underrated heading into this week after the weather and conditions got to him at Torrey Pines last week. Now, he heads to a course that should be a perfect fit for his game.
He is one of five Englishmen teeing it up this week and I think Rai has the best value at 4-1. Tommy Fleetwood is the favorite at +160, but he hasn't played on the PGA Tour since the Tour Championship and despite being one of the top favorites in the DP World Tour events he’s been playing in, he only posted two top-five finishes in this stretch of starts including a disappointing T21 finish in his latest start at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Harry Hall is overvalued at +360 based on solid recent starts, Matt Fitzpatrick’s game is all out of sorts and Justin Rose is coming off a horrific performance at the Farmers Insurance Open and hasn't posted a top-10 finish since the British Open last July.
That leaves Rai as great value play at 4-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
