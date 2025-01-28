2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds: Will Anyone Record a Hole in One?
This week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will serve as the second signature event on the PGA Tour this season and as a result, most of the Tour's best will tee it up at the historic course.
Pebble Beach is home to one of the most iconic par-3s in golf. The 7th hole measures around 100 yards with 40 feet of drop, framed by a beautiful ocean view. Despite the hole being the shortest on the PGA Tour, it’s been over 20 years since we've seen anyone record an ace there during the tournament.
Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for whether or not a hole in one will be recorded at that hole, or any other hole, for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am hole in one odds
- YES there will be a hole in one: -145
- NO there will not be a hole in one: +110
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
I’m surprised to see the odds skew towards there being a hole in one recorded this week. The last four aces recorded at this event were at Monterey Peninsula, a course that’s no longer used for this tournament. There hasn’t been a hole in one recorded at Spyglass Hill or Pebble Beach since 2016.
If you want to go back even further than that, there have only been five holes in one at Spyglass Hill or Pebble Beach in the past 20 years of this event.
To further support the “No” side of this bet, this tournament has been designated a signature event for the second straight year. That means only 80 golfers this week, almost half as many (156) that had competed at this tournament in years prior. Fewer golfers, obviously, means fewer opportunities for an ace to be recorded.
With all of that in mind, I love the “No” option for hole-in-one at +110 odds.
