2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Full Field: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy Return

The PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing heads to the Monterey Peninsula with the season’s best field.

John Schwarb

Scottie Scheffler, pictured during the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, will make his 2025 debut this week at the event. / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

If you haven’t watched PGA Tour golf yet this year, this is the week to start.

The Tour makes its annual winter visit to Pebble Beach and the season’s second signature event will feature top stars making their debuts. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is finally playing following a holiday kitchen hand injury and No. 3 Rory McIlroy is in the field after starting his year in Dubai.

Twenty-seven players in the world top 30 will play for the $3.6 million winner’s check (from a $20 million purse), with the only players missing being world No. 2 Xander Schauffele (rib injury) and LIV golfers Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau.

The no-cut event will be contested over Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill over the first two rounds, as the field of 80 plays alongside amateurs, then for the weekend it’s all pros at Pebble Beach.

Last year’s event was shortened to 54 holes due to persistent rain, with Wyndham Clark the winner. Other past champions in the field include Justin Rose, Tom Hoge, Nick Taylor and Jordan Speith.

Spieth is also making his season debut after having surgery last August on his left wrist. The AT&T ambassador is in the field on a sponsor exemption, along with Rickie Fowler, Harry Hall and Gary Woodland (who won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble). 

While the Farmers Insurance Open finished on a Saturday due to NFL conference championships, there’s no such football interference this weekend. Then next week the Tour goes to the WM Phoenix Open, where the final round (barring a playoff) will end before the Super Bowl.

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am full field

80 players

Åberg, Ludvig

An, Byeong Hun

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie +

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Hadwin, Adam

Hall, Harry +

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Knapp, Jake

Lee, Min Woo

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Novak, Andrew

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus
Rai, Aaron

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan +

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Todd, Brendon

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Woodland, Gary
+

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will

+ - Sponsor exemption

John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

