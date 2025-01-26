2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Full Field: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy Return
If you haven’t watched PGA Tour golf yet this year, this is the week to start.
The Tour makes its annual winter visit to Pebble Beach and the season’s second signature event will feature top stars making their debuts. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is finally playing following a holiday kitchen hand injury and No. 3 Rory McIlroy is in the field after starting his year in Dubai.
Twenty-seven players in the world top 30 will play for the $3.6 million winner’s check (from a $20 million purse), with the only players missing being world No. 2 Xander Schauffele (rib injury) and LIV golfers Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau.
The no-cut event will be contested over Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill over the first two rounds, as the field of 80 plays alongside amateurs, then for the weekend it’s all pros at Pebble Beach.
Last year’s event was shortened to 54 holes due to persistent rain, with Wyndham Clark the winner. Other past champions in the field include Justin Rose, Tom Hoge, Nick Taylor and Jordan Speith.
Spieth is also making his season debut after having surgery last August on his left wrist. The AT&T ambassador is in the field on a sponsor exemption, along with Rickie Fowler, Harry Hall and Gary Woodland (who won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble).
While the Farmers Insurance Open finished on a Saturday due to NFL conference championships, there’s no such football interference this weekend. Then next week the Tour goes to the WM Phoenix Open, where the final round (barring a playoff) will end before the Super Bowl.
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am full field
80 players
Åberg, Ludvig
An, Byeong Hun
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie +
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Hadwin, Adam
Hall, Harry +
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Knapp, Jake
Lee, Min Woo
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Rai, Aaron
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan +
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Todd, Brendon
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Woodland, Gary
+
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor exemption