2025 Best Actress Oscars Odds: Demi Moore Favored Over Mikey Madison, Fernanda Torres
The race for Best Actress at the 97th Academy Awards features five amazing actresses who are all receiving their first nomination for the honor.
Leading the pack is Demi Moore, as she's set as the favorite in the latest betting odds. If you're looking to spice up the Oscars and your watch party, betting a little something on these awards could be a fun way to do it now that many states allow it.
2025 Best Actress Oscars Odds
- Demi Moore (The Substance) -240
- Mikey Madison (Anora) +200
- Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) +1400
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) +5000
- Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez) +6500
Even though Anora is the favorite for best picture, which gives Madison a real chance to win this award, Moore is a pretty sizable favorite, and for good reason.
All of these actresses are first-time nominess, but this feels like a moment for Moore, who has a 40-year career and is one of the more recognizable names in the business finally gets her moment.
Moore took home the honor for Best Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, although she did not win the honor at the Golden Globes -- that went to Torres who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama while Moore won the honor for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
That makes Torres an interesting longshot pick at +1400, but it seems like the momentum is moving towards Moore for all that she's achieved during her career.
There's a reason she's a -240 favorite.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.