2025 Genesis Invitational Betting Preview: Picks, Prediction and Odds for Torrey Pines
We walked away with no damage done from last week’s WM Phoenix Open betting preview, cashing in on Rasmus Højgaard to finish in the Top 20 at +200 which cancelled out our Sahith Theegala outright and Andrew Novak’s top 20 bets.
The PGA Tour returns to Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational this week. The tournament is usually held at Riviera but with the recent Los Angeles fires, the Tour has moved it to Torrey Pines this season. The Farmers Insurance Open was held here just a few weeks ago and Harris English came out on top.
Now, with this week’s tournament being a signature event, the best golfers on Tour will be teeing it up in a limited field. Let’s dive into everything you need to know to bet on it including my top plays.
Genesis Invitational odds
Top 15 odds to win via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +700
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2500
- Patrick Cantlay +3000
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Tony Finau +4000
- Taylor Pendrtih +4000
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +4000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4000
Genesis Invitational how to watch
- Thursday: 4–8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 4–8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–7 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
Genesis Invitational purse
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 13–Sunday, Feb. 16
- Purse: $20 million ($4 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Hideki Matsuyama
Genesis Invitational notable golfers
Rory McIlroy: Fresh off a win at Pebble Beach, Rory McIlroy heads to Torrey Pines, a course where his strong driving ability should give him a leg up on the competition. He hasn’t golfed many events here over the years, but has placed T7 or better three of the four times he has. Could he string together a second straight win?
Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion of the event and has already posted a win in 2025, claiming victory at the Sentry, but has struggled in recent starts. He hasn’t finished inside the top 20 in three straight starts but will try to get back on track at a course he has plenty of experience at.
Genesis Invitational best bets
Pick: Taylor Pendrith to Win +4000 via DraftKings
Taylor Pendrith has quietly been putting together a fantastic 2025 campaign. He has finished outside the top 25 just once in his last 11 starts and is coming off a T7 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held at Torrey Pines, and a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Now that the Tour is returning to Torrey Pines, this is a great chance to bet on Pendrith once again.
His strong driving ability makes him a perfect course fit at this course and he has proven exactly that the past two times he's teed it up here. The betting market is starting to adjust on Pendrith but I still think there’s some edge to be had in backing the Canadian.
Pick: Will Zalatoris Top 10 ties incl. +320 via DraftKings
I placed this same bet on Will Zalatoris at the Farmers Insurance Open but he ended up withdrawing before it began. Now that it looks like he will be teeing it up this week, I'm going to go back to the same bet.
Outside of his solid T12 finish at the American Express, he hasn’t had his best stuff this season, but he’s always going to be live at Torrey Pines. He’s on record saying it’s his favorite course on Tour and the tougher the course is, the better chance he’s going to have to compete.
Pick: Patrick Rodgers Top 20 ties incl +300 via DraftKings
I’m going a bit off the board for a long-shot top-20 bet in Patrick Rodgers. His distance off the tee makes him a great fit for Torrey Pines and he has posted three top-10 finishes at this course including a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024. Of course, the field this week is much stronger than the Farmers Insurance Open but his experience and course fit is enough for me to find value on him to finish in the top 20 at 3-1.
He finished T22 at Pebble Beach two weeks ago, a course that doesn’t fit his game as much as Torrey Pines does, proving that he can still compete when he’s teeing it up in an elevated field.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
