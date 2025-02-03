2025 WM Phoenix Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for TPC Scottsdale
We managed to walk away from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with another minuscule profit, cashing in our Tom Hoge Top 20 bet at +210 but losing both the Collin Morikawa outright wager and Aaron Rai Top Englishman bet.
It’s time to move on to the WM Phoenix Open, arguably the most fun non-major and non-signature event on the PGA Tour calendar. TPC Scottsdale is home to the famous 16th hole that will once again be surrounded by the loudest grandstands in golf. The event also serves as a perfect lead-in to Super Bowl 59 on Sunday night.
Let’s take a look at everything you need to know to be on this tournament including my top three plays.
WM Phoenix Open odds
Top 15 odds to win via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +300
- Justin Thomas +1300
- Hideki Matsuyama +1600
- Sungjae Im +2200
- Sam Burn +2500
- Tom Kim +3300
- Corey Conners +3300
- Sepp Straka +3500
- Sahith Theegala +3500
- Byeong-Hun An +4000
- Maverick McNealy +5000
- Nick Taylor +5500
- Kurt Kitayama +5500
- Rasmus Hojgaard +5500
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
WM Phoenix Open How to Watch
- Thursday: 3–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
WM Phoenix Open purse
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 6–Sunday, Feb. 9
- Purse: $9.2 million ($1.656 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Nick Taylor
WM Phoenix Open notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: After returning from injury at Pebble Beach last week, the world No. 1 will tee it up for the second straight week. Scheffler won this event in back-to-back years in 2022 and 2023 and finished T3 here last year. Expect him to once again be in the mix on Sunday at TPC Scottsdale.
Nick Taylor: The defending champion is back to defend his title after taking down Charley Hoffman in a playoff last year. Taylor already has a win under his belt in 2025, winning the Sony Open in January. Oddsmakers seem to have little faith in him repeating tournament champion as he’s being given just 55-1 odds to win.
WM Phoenix Open Best Bets
Sahith Theegala +4500 via BetMGM
I’m going to take a shot at buying low on Sahith Theegala, who admittedly has not shown his best stuff of late. He hasn't finished inside the top 20 at an event since the 20-player Hero World Challenge in December, but if he’s going to turn things around then TPC Scottsdale is the place he’s going to do it. He suffered a heartbreaking runner-up finish here in 2022 and then posted a solo fifth-place finish here last year. He clearly has the game to compete at this course but the betting market has lost faith in him based on recent performances.
His course history here is too strong to not take a shot on him at 45-1 in a field that his little to offer once you get past the likes of Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Hideki Matsuyama.
Rasmus Højgaard Top 20 +200 via FanDuel
I bought a ton of Rasmus Højgaard stock at the start of the season and last week’s performance at Pebble Beach showed a flash that I may have been on to something. The twin of more widely known Nicolai Højgaard has some serious game and is poised for a breakout season. He gained +1.13 strokes with his approach game last week which should lead to success at TPC Sawgrass if he continues that level of ball striking.
If he can sink a few putts, an area he struggled in at Pebble Beach, he has a chance to be in contention for a top-20 spot on the weekend.
Andrew Novak Top 20 +280 via FanDuel
It may just be a flash in the pan, but I’m willing to bet on Andrew Novak to continue his strong play. Despite finishing solo third at Torrey Pines and T13 at Pebble Beach, oddsmakers have him far down the odds list to win this week. While I won't be bold enough to bet on him to claim victory at TPC Scottsdale, a top-20 bet at +280 seems like a decent wager especially when you consider he finished T8 here in 2024.
Novak has boasted a solid game across all four areas, gaining strokes with putting, chipping, approach and driving. That’s the kind of game that will lead to consistent results and one that will bode will for this week’s course.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!