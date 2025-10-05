2025 Heisman Odds: Carson Beck, Dante Moore Set as Co-Favorites After Week 6
Another Miami win has officially moved quarterback Carson Beck into the top spot in the Heisman odds, tied with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.
Miami picked up another win over a top-25 team, beating Florida State on Saturday night. Beck was terrific in the win, completing 20 of his 27 passes for 241 yards and four scores. He's now up to 1,213 yards and 11 scores on the season while completing over 73 percent of his passes.
Moore and the Ducks did not play in Week 6 after beating Penn State last week, but they have a huge matchup with Indiana and another Heisman candidate in Fernando Mendoza (+1400) in Week 7.
Alabama's Ty Simpson also is climbing in the latest odds, going from +1000 to +750 after the Crimson Tide beat Vanderbilt in Week 6. Despite a Week 1 loss, Alabama is in a great spot to make the College Football Playoff after some impressive SEC wins in the last few weeks.
There are a pair of Ohio State stars (Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin) that round out the top five in the odds, as they'll aim to stay in the No. 1 spot in the country in the latest AP Poll.
Moore and Beck are shaping up as the two real contenders for this award, as they have played stellar football through six weeks and have their teams with undefeated records and with wins over top-25 opponents.
A lot could change in the coming weeks, but Beck has been in the Heisman conversation before when he was at Georgia. He's certainly worth a look at +600 odds with Miami primed to win the ACC this season.
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Carson Beck (Miami): +600
- Dante Moore (Oregon): +600
- Ty Simpson (Alabama): +750
- Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +850
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): +1400
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): +1400
- Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss): +1600
- Marcel Reed (Texas A&M): +2000
- CJ Carr (Notre Dame): +2000
- Joey Aguilar (Tennessee): +2200
- Sam Leavitt (Arizona State): +2500
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +2700
- Beau Pribula (Missouri): +3000
- Haynes King (Georgia Tech): +3300
- Jayden Maiava (USC): +3300
- Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt): +3300
- Behren Morton (Texas Tech): +3300
- Ahmad Hardy (Missouri): +3300
- John Mateer (Oklahoma): +4000
- Devon Dampier (Utah): +4000
- Garrett Nussmeier (LSU): +5500
- Justice Haynes (Michigan): +5500
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +5500
- Bryce Underwood (Michigan): +5500
- Dylan Raiola (Nebraska): +8000
- Josh Hoover (TCU): +8000
- Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State): +8000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.