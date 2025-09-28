2025 Heisman Odds: Dante Moore Skyrockets to Favorite, Ty Simpson Climbing
A ton of shakeup has occurred in the Heisman Trophy odds over the last week with John Mateer suffeering a hand injury, and there's a new favorite after Week 5.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is now the favorite at +750 at FanDuel after he led the Ducks to an upset win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 5. Moore is the only player currently listed at shorter than 10/1 odds at FanDuel -- a sign that this race is still wide open.
Carson Beck (+1000), Jeremiah Smith (+1000) and Ty Simpson (+1000) are all tied for second in the odds, but it's Simpson that saw the biggest jump after Week 5. The Alabama quarterback went from +2500 last week to +1000 to win the Heisman after leading his team to an upset win over Georgia in Week 5.
Simpson finished the win over Georgia with 276 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing score in a 24-21 victory on the road.
Even though Indiana won in Week 5, Fernando Mendoza (who was favored after Mateer was injured) dropped to fifth in the odds at +1200. There are a ton of players that have a case in this range in the odds, including Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, who has come out of nowhere in the SEC.
Chambliss wasn't even the Rebels' starter to begin the season, but an injury to Austin Simmons has thrust him into a major role -- and he's thriving.
Chambliss led Ole Miss to an upset win over LSU in Week 5, and he's now thrown for over 1,000 yards and five scores in five games while leading the SEC in yards per attempt and yards per completion.
Moore being the favorite shouldn't come as a surprise after the Ducks upset Penn State, as he's put up huge numbers in 2025. Moore has thrown for 1,210 yards and 14 scores (to just one pick) while leading Oregon to an undefeated start to 2025.
Here's a look at the Heisman Trophy odds after Week 5, as there is still plenty of time for a new favorite to emerge.
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Dante Moore (Oregon): +750
- Carson Beck (Miami): +1000
- Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +1000
- Ty Simpson (Alabama): +1000
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): +1200
- Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss): +1500
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): +1700
- Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt): +1700
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +2000
- Sam Leavitt (Arizona State): +2000
- Joey Aguilar (Tennessee): +2000
- CJ Carr (Notre Dame): +2200
- Marcel Reed (Texas A&M): +2500
- Haynes King (Georgia Tech): +2500
- Drew Allar (Penn State): +3000
- Devon Dampier (Utah): +3000
- Beau Pribula (Missouri):+3000
- Jayden Maiava (USC):+3000
- Garrett Nussmeier (LSU): +3500
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +3500
- Ahmad Hardy (Missouri): +3500
- Arch Manning (Texas): +4000
- Behren Morton (Texas Tech): +5000
- John Mateer (Oklahoma): +5500
- Bryce Underwood (Michigan): +5500
- Jalon Daniels (Kansas): +6500
- Sawyer Robertson (Baylor): +6500
- Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State): +6500
- Rueben Bain (Miami): +6500
- Miller Moss (Louisville): +8000
- Dylan Raiola (Nebraska): +8000
- Thomas Castellanos (Florida State): +8000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
