2025 Heisman Odds: Fernando Mendoza Now Favored, Ty Simpson, Marcel Reed Rising
There’s a new favorite in the odds to win the Heisman Trophy, as Indiana quarterback Fernandon Mendoza (+300) has taken over the top spot after knocking off the UCLA Bruins in dominant fashion in Week 9.
Mendoza has huge numbers this season, throwing for a Division-I best 24 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The Indiana star has also thrown for 1,923 yards while leading the nation in adjusted yards gained per pass attempt. Indiana has yet to lose this season, and it appears to be a lock to make the College Football Playoff for the second season in a row.
In the SEC, Alabama’s Ty Simpson remains in the top three in the odds to win the Heisman after leading the Crimson Tide to a win over South Carolina in Week 9. He has the most touchdown passes (20), completions (177) and only has one interception in 2025.
After losing in Week 1 to Florida State, Alabama has rattled off seven wins in a row and is looking like one of the top teams in the SEC – and the country.
Also in the SEC, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed picked up a statement win on Saturday night, blowing out the LSU Tigers to keep the Aggies undefeated this season. Reed is now fourth in the odds (+500) behind Mendoza, Simpson and Julian Sayin (the quarterback of No. 1 Ohio State).
This season, Reed has 17 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns, 349 rushing yards and 1,972 passing yards. He and Mendoza are the top two undefeated candidates remaining in the race.
Bettors should also keep an eye on Diego Pavia, as the Vanderbilt quarterback led his team to another ranked win over Missouri on Saturday. Pavia is the only other player listed at shorter than 10/1 odds to win the Heisman this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the full odds board following Week 9’s action.
Heisman Trophy Odds for 2025 Season
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): +300
- Ty Simpson (Alabama): +340
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): +380
- Marcel Reed (Texas A&M): +500
- Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt): +850
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +1200
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +2500
- Haynes King (Georgia Tech): +2500
- Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss): +3500
- Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +4000
- Dante Moore (Oregon): +5500
- Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati): +5500
- CJ Carr (Notre Dame): +5500
- Carson Beck (Miami): +7500
- Jayden Maiava (USC): +10000
No other player has shorter than +10000 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
