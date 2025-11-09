2025 Heisman Odds: Julian Sayin Remains Favorite, Ty Simpson Falls After Week 11
None of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy put together a massive showing in Week 11 of the 2025 college football season, leaving Ohio State's Julian Sayin as the favorite.
Sayin is +160 to win the Heisman, just ahead of Fernando Mendoza (+170) in this market. There are two other players at shorter than 10/1 to win the Heisman in Ty Simpson (+500) of Alabama and Marcel Reed (+700) of Texas A&M.
Simpson was +340 to win the Heisman last week, but he saw his odds take a hit after throwing for just one score in a 20-9 win over the LSU Tigers in Week 11. However, Simpson wasn't the only Heisman contender to struggle a bit in Week 11.
Sayin was picked off and threw just one score in a win over Purdue, but he did throw for over 300 yards, which likely helped his case in this market. Mendoza, on the other hand, narrowly beat Penn State, throwing for 218 yards, a score and a pick.
In fact, the two players that may have made a Heisman case in Week 11 are both further down the odds board. Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love carried the ball 13 times for 94 yards and a pair of scores in a win over Navy, pushing his season totals to 13 rushing scores, 988 rushing yards, 254 receiving yards and three receiving scores.
It may be tough for Love to win this award because Notre Dame has two losses, but he's put together a massive season as arguably the best non-quarterback in this Heisman race.
The other player that made a move in this market is Diego Pavia (+2000) of Vanderbilt, who jumped from +4000 last week. Pavia led the Commodores to an overtime win over Auburn, tossing three scores while throwing for 377 yards.
While Pavia has a head-to-head loss to Simpson, he's up to 21 scores and just five picks in the 2025 season.
Here’s a look at the full odds to win the Heisman in the 2025 season.
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): +160
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): +170
- Ty Simpson (Alabama): +500
- Marcel Reed (Texas A&M): +700
- Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt): +2000
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +3000
- Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +3000
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +3500
- Haynes King (Georgia Tech): +10000
- Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss): +10000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.