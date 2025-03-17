2025 March Madness: Midwest Region Odds, Schedule, Bracket, Dark Horses and Best Bets
The Midwest Region is headlined by No. 1 seed Houston, who will look to break through under head coach Kelvin Sampson in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
However, there are plenty of contenders around the Midwest Region, including a formidable No. 2 seed in Tennessee as well as high octane offenses that includes No. 3 seed Kentucky, No. 4 seed Purdue as well as other teams further down the seed line like No. 6 seed Illinois and No. 8 seed Gonzaga.
We are set to have plenty of high-end matchups in the Midwest Region, let’s get you set for it below!
Midwest Region Schedule and Bracket
Odds to Win Midwest Region
- Houston: +160
- Tennessee: +340
- Gonzaga: +750
- Illinois: +900
- Kentucky: +900
- Purdue: +1100
- Clemson: +1400
- UCLA: +2000
- Xavier: +10000
- Georgia: +10000
- Texas: +10000
- McNeese: +10000
- Utah State: +11000
- SIU-Edwardsville: +25000
- Troy: +25000
- High Point: +25000
- Wofford: +25000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Midwest Region Dark Horse
The Fighting Illini have had an injury-riddled season up and down the roster, but there is no denying that at its peak, the team is way better than its No. 6 seed.
The team presents elite size up and down the roster with future lottery pick, freshman Kasparas Jakucionis running a frenetic offense that dominates the shot volume battle with elite offensive rebounding and finishing around the rim.
Despite being a poor shooting offense, the team is hitting 31% of its three-point shots despite shooting them at a top 30 clip, the group is viewed as an elite offense. If the team can see a slight uptick in three-point shooting in a small sample, the group may look unstoppable on offense with its up-tempo nature.
On defense, the group funnels opponents off the three-point line and into its immense length around the rim, ranking top 20 in the country in two-point percentage allowed.
The team is constantly putting itself in position to succeed, but the shots haven’t been falling and the team has been cycling in different players due to injuries and illnesses throughout the season.
The path sets up nicely for Brad Underwood’s team to play in the second weekend again, and possibly beyond, with edges in both matchups against a sloppy defense in Texas or a Xavier team that has one Quad 1 win this season in the first round as well as more two-way competence than No. 3 seed Kentucky.
Tennessee and Houston are both elite teams, but far from unbeatable as both teams have had its fair share of issues handling up-tempo offenses in a battle of clashing styles in later rounds that has me believing that Illinois can emerge from this crowded field.
Midwest Region First Round Odds
No. 1 Houston (-28.5) vs. No. 16 SIU-Edwardsville (126.5)
No. 8 Gonzaga (-6.5) vs. No. 9 Georgia (151.5)
No. 5 Clemson (-7.5) vs. No. 12 McNeese (134.5)
No. 4 Purdue (-8.5) vs. No. 13 High Point (153.5)
No. 6 Illinois () vs. No. 11 Xavier/Texas ()
No. 7 UCLA (-4.5) vs. No. 10 Utah State (143.5)
No. 3 Kentucky (-10.5) vs. No. 14 Troy (152.5)
No. 2 Tennessee (-18.5) vs. No. 15 Wofford (132.5)
Midwest Region Best First Round Bet
Purdue vs. High Point OVER 153.5
This game could be the highest scoring game of the first round with High Point’s rim running offense providing a huge matchup issue for the Boilermakers leaky interior defense.
The Panthers are riding the second longest winning streak in the country and present an elite offense that is 15th in the country in two-point percentage with the likes of Kezza Giff and Kimani Hamilton providing isolation threats to beat defenders off the dribble.
Purdue has had to adjust its defense this season to trap more along the perimeter and create turnovers, the team was second in Big Ten play in turnover rate, up about three percent from its non conference number.
However, the team has done that at the cost of its interior defense. Over the last month, the team has the second worst two-point field goal percentage allowed, according to Bart Torvik.
High Point should have plenty of answers on offense, but the Boilermakers will also have plenty of edges on offense, who will torch the Panthers defense with its lethal two-man game between guard Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn.
I like the over in this one as both offenses should feast in the half court against one another.
Midwest Region Prediction and Pick
Houston is more than capable of out-classing the Midwest Region, but it won’t be all that easy with a dangerous test against No. 8 seed Gonzaga possibly looming in the second round as well as elite offenses like Clemson and Purdue also ahead in the Sweet 16.
The bottom half of the region is far more straightforward in my opinion as I like Illinois to get to the Elite Eight game, possibly setting up a rematch against Tennessee from non-conference play that the Vols won at the buzzer in Champaign.
Tennessee stacks up well against Houston in what would be a defensive minded affair, but both teams could be ripe for the picking against high octane offenses that loom in this region that like to play more up-tempo basketball.
It’ll be a clash of styles, and both of the top two seeds could struggle in a one-game sample if the opposition is able to push the pace.
It’s also worth noting that Houston big man J’Wan Roberts may miss time during the NCAA Tournament after a concerning report came out ahead of Selection Sunday. The Cougars are not flush with depth, and Roberts is one of the team’s key offensive weapons, making it even more difficult for the Big 12 champs.
I’m willing to take shots further down the board against a potentially wounded Houston team, and I landed on Illinois, who has proven it can nearly take down a Tennessee team, but also present far more two-way upside against other potential high level matchups against Kentucky as well on the bottom half of the bracket.
While Illinois is my choice, I believe that a team like Clemson also profiles as one that can breakthrough after an Elite Eight season in 2024. However, with the loss of key defensive piece Dillon Hunter, I'm not as interested at price.
PICK: Illinois (+900)
