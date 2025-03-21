2025 March Madness Odds: Most Outstanding Player Odds for 2025 NCAA Tournament
The road to the National Championship begins now!
With the NCAA Tournament underway, we will draw closer and closer to the National Championship Game, and with that comes a tournament-long Futures market on the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
While Cooper Flagg is the heavy favorite, he nearly has the same price as Duke to win the National Championship, the likes of Johni Broome of Auburn and Walter Clayton of Florida are poised to be contenders for the award.
After that, a crowded group of talented players, with Milos Uzan and LJ Cryer of Houston, lined up as the most likely winners of the No. 1 seed Cougars in the Midwest Region.
This post will update as the market does and the results come in as the betting market continues to take shape.
2025 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player
- Cooper Flagg, Duke: +380
- Walter Clayton, Florida: +750
- Johni Broome, Auburn: +800
- Milos Uzan, Houston: +1900
- LJ Cryer, Houston: +1900
- Will Richard, Florida: +1900
- Kon Knueppel, Duke: +2100
- Emanuel Sharp, Houston: +2400
- Mark Sears, Alabama: +2500
- Alex Condon, Florida: +2700
- Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn: +3400
- J’Wan Roberts, Houston: +3400
- Alijah Martin, Florida: +3500
- JT Toppin, Texas Tech: +3700
- Chaz Lanier, Tennessee: +5000
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee: +5500
- Caleb Love, Arizona: +6000
- Tyrese Proctor Duke: +6500
- Thomas Haugh, Florida: +6500
- RJ Luis, St. John’s: +6500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
