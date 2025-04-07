2025 Masters Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Augusta National
The wait is over, it’s officially Masters week!
The best golfers in the world will tee it up at Augusta National for not only the most popular golf tournaments of the year, but one of the best events in sports, period.
Scottie Scheffler is once again the betting favorite as he tries to win a green jacket for the third time in four years, but there is a long list of competitors who will try to prevent that from happening. Rory McIlroy will be one of the top stories of the week as he tries to finally complete the career grand slam.
Let’s take a look at the top odds to win the first major of 2025, and then we’ll dive into a few of my best bets.
Masters odds
Top 15 odds to win via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1300
- Collin Morikawa +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau +1800
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Ludvig Aberg +2000
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Brooks Koepka +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3500
- Joaquin Niemann +3500
- Viktor Hovland +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Patrick Cantlay +4000
Masters how to watch
- Thursday: 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Masters App, Paramount+), 3-7:30 p.m. (Masters App, ESPN+)
- Friday: 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Masters App, Paramount+), 3-7:30 p.m. (Masters App, ESPN+)
- Saturday: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m. (Masters App, Paramount+), 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m. (Masters App, Paramount+), 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Masters purse
- Date: Thursday, April 10–Sunday, April 13
- Where: Augusta National Golf Club
- Purse: TBA
- 2024 champion: Scottie Scheffler
Masters Notable Golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world is still seeking his first win of 2025, but he returns to an event that he has won two of the last three years. He is the rightful favorite heading into this week.
Rory McIlroy: Opportunities for Rory McIlroy to complete the career grand slam are starting to run out, and this may be his best last chance. He already has two wins on the season including a victory at the Players Championship. He’s been in some of the best form he's ever been in heading to Augusta, so all eyes will be on him this week.
Joaquin Niemann: This will be the first time since last year’s British Open that we’ll see PGA Tour players and LIV players teeing it up at the same event. Sure, we can talk about Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, but in my opinion, the top LIV golfer to watch this week is Joaquin Niemann. He has won two of the last four LIV events and has statistically been the best golfer on their Tour. Can he contend on the weekend at Augusta?
A Masters key stat
If there's one stat you know this week, it’s this: 10 of the last 12 winners at the Masters gained +1.7 strokes from tee to green in the three months leading into the event. Seven golfers have done so this year:
- Collin Morikawa: +2.6
- Rory McIlroy: +2.2
- Scottie Scheffler: +2.13
- Joaquin Niemann: +1.88
- Shane Lowry: +1.85
- Laurie Canter: +1.78
- Tommy Fleetwood: +1.75
Masters best bets
Shane Lowry to Win (+4500) via DraftKings
Of the seven golfers listed above, there’s one name that sticks out to me the most: Shane Lowry. He checks every single box you want from a winner this week, and he’s available at 45-1 odds. His metrics are some of the best of his career and he heads into this week's event finishing T11, seventh, T20, and T8 in his last four starts.
Lowry is also a fantastic chipper and scrambler, something that plays a big role in deciding the winner every year. In fact, the two golfers who won over the past 12 years despite not having a +1.7 mark in strokes-gained tee to green were Patrick Reed and Hideki Matsuyama, two golfers who are fantastic chippers.
Lowry has a solid history at Augusta as well. He finished T3 here in 2022 and T16 in 2023. Finally, he has major championship experience, winning the 2019 Open.
I’m all in on the Irishman this week.
Robert MacIntyre Top 10 ties included (+330) via DraftKings
Robert MacIntyre sits just outside the key stat of +1.7 strokes-gained tee to green, currently sitting at +1.57. He’s also coming into this event finishing T11 or better in four of his last five starts, including a solo ninth at the Players Championship.
MacIntyre has finished T12 and T23 in his two previous Masters appearances and is playing much better golf than he had in those two years, 2021 and 2022. As a cherry on top, the Scotsman is a lefty and lefthanded golfers have historically had plenty of success at Augusta, a course that demands a right-to-left ball flight.
Phil Mickelson Top 20 ties included (+300) via DraftKings
Don’t look now, but Phil Mickelson has been playing some fantastic golf lately. His last three starts on LIV have resulted in finishes of solo third, T19, and solo sixth. He’s arguably playing the best golf he’s been playing in years, and now he returns to an event where he always seems to post a solid result. People forget he was the runner-up just two years ago in 2023 when he was playing much worse golf leading into the event.
Augusta is the one course where experience may be the most important metric, and no one teeing it up this week knows how to find his way around better than Mickelson.
I’ll take a shot on him posting yet another top 20 finish at the Masters at 3-1 odds.
