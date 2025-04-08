2025 Masters Hole in One Odds and History at Augusta National
There's a lot to be excited about during the Masters, but let’s not forget about the most electric moment in golf: a hole in one.
In this article, I’m going to break down the history of holes in one at Augusta National and then break down the odds of one occurring at the 2025 edition of the event this week. One of the most interesting things about betting on the hole in one market is it could be decided early on Thursday, or it may last all four rounds.
Masters Hole in One History
There have been 34 total holes in one recorded throughout the history of the Masters. Most of the aces (24) were recorded at No. 16, six have been recorded at No. 6, three at No. 12, and just one at No. 4.
We haven't seen a hole in one the past two years with the most recent being Stewart Cink in 2022.
- Stewart Cink - 2022 (No. 16)
- Corey Conners - 2021 (No. 6)
- Tommy Fleetwood - 2021 (No. 16)
- Justin Thomas - 2019 (No. 16)
- Bryson DeChambeau - 2019 (No. 16)
- Charley Hoffman - 2018 (No. 16)
- Matt Kuchar - 2017 (No. 16)
- Shane Lowry - 2016 (No. 16)
- Louis Oosthuizen - 2016 (No. 16)
- Davis Love III - 2016 (No. 16)
- Jamie Donaldson - 2013 (No. 6)
- Adam Scott - 2012 (No. 16)
- Bo Van Pelt - 2012 (No. 16)
- Ryan Moore - 2010 (No. 16)
- Nathan Green - 2010 (No. 16)
- Ian Poulter - 2008 ( No. 16)
- Trevor Immelman - 2005 (No. 16)
- Chris DiMarco - 2004 (No. 6)
- Padraig Harrington - 2004 (No. 16)
- Kirk Triplett - 2004 (No. 16)
- Raymond Floyd - 1996 (No. 16)
- Jeff Sluman - 1992 (No. 4)
- Corey Pavin - 1992 (No. 16)
- Curtis Strange - 1988 (No. 12)
- Charles Coody - 1972 (No. 6)
- Clive Clark - 1968 (No. 16)
- William Hyndman - 1959 (No. 12)
- Leland Gibson - 1954 (No. 6)
- Billy Joe Patton - 1954 (No. 6)
- John Dawson - 1949 (No. 16)
- Claude Harmon - 1947 (No. 12)
- Ray Billows - 1940 (No. 16)
- Willie Goggin - 1935 (No. 16)
- Ross Somerville - 1934 (No. 16)
Masters hole in one odds
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Will there be a hole in one at the Masters?
- Yes -200
- No +150
Will there be a hole in one in Round 1?
- Yes +700
Will there be a hole in one in Round 2?
- Yes +800
Will there be a hole in one in Round 3?
- Yes +1000
Will there be a hole in one in Round 4?
- Yes -115
- No -115
Masters Hole in One Prediction
If you want to bet on a hole in one taking place at the Masters, I would stay away from the “yes” option at -200. Instead, I'd recommend looking at the Round 4 market and bet the “yes” in that spot at -115.
If you’ve ever watched the Masters, you know that on the 16th hole on Sunday, Augusta sets the pin up at an ideal spot where the ball will funnel down toward the hole on any shot that’s placed in the right spot. The majority of aces throughout the history of the event have been at the 16th and a good chunk of those occurred on Sunday. That’s the bet to place in the hole in one market.
Pick: "yes" hole in one in Round 4 (-115) via DraftKings
