2025 Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship and British Open Betting Odds and Breakdown
The 2024 PGA Tour season is officially over following Scottie Scheffler’s $25 million win at the Tour Championship. We do have the Presidents Cup to look forward to at the end of September, but my attention immediately went to the 2025 major championship season and the odds board for each event.
To no one's surprise given his dominance this past season, Scheffer is the betting favorite to win all four majors. He’s won the Masters twice already, in 2022 and this year, so it’s equally unsurprising to see his odds the shortest there, where he’s +360 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Despite not yet winning a major title outside April, Scheffler is +400 to win the PGA Championship, +410 to win the U.S. Open, and +430 to win the British Open. Rory Mcilroy is second in the odds to win all four majors but far behind Scheffler.
Let’s take a look at the odds with an early look at the courses too.
2025 Masters Odds
Scottie Scheffler +360
Rory McIlroy +950
Ludvig Aberg +1500
Xander Schauffele +1500
Jon Rahm +1500
Collin Morikawa +1900
Bryson DeChambeau +2400
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Cameron Smith +2800
Viktor Hovland +2800
We all know Augusta so I won’t bore you with any information on the course. What is interesting is McIlroy being ahead of Schauffele in the odds.
Schauffele won the 2024 PGA Championship and Open Championship, while McIlroy is more than a decade removed from his last major win. He also threw away another chance at the 2024 U.S. Open, won by Dechambeau.
Schauffele also has two straight top-10 finishes at the Masters, plus a T2 in 2019 and T3 in 2021. McIlroy finished T22 last year and missed the cut in 2023. I won’t bet on him at Augusta, that’s for sure.
Brooks Koepka at +3100 caught my eye at first look.
2025 PGA Championship Odds
Scottie Scheffler +400
Rory McIlroy +950
Xander Schauffele +1000
Brooks Koepka +1700
Jon Rahm +1700
Viktor Hovland +1900
Ludvig Aberg +2100
Collin Morikawa +2100
Bryson DeChambeau +2100
Patrick Cantlay +3100
Justin Thomas +3100
This tournament is being played at Quail Hollow, the longtime host of what was formerly called the Wells Fargo Championship, and the site of four wins for McIlroy. Depending on his form heading in, his odds could wind up dropping as he’s had immense success on this course.
DeChambeau at +2100, tied with Morikawa and Aberg, seems to be a slight value play. He dueled it out with Schauffele at this year's PGA Championship before finishing one shot out of a playoff. He also finished T9 at the Wells Fargo in 2021.
2025 U.S. Open Odds
Scottie Scheffler +410
Rory McIlroy +1000
Xander Schauffele +1100
Jon Rahm +1200
Bryson DeChambeau +1200
Ludvig Aberg +1600
Collin Morikawa +2000
Viktor Hovland +2000
Brooks Koepka +2600
Hideki Matsuyama +2900
Patrick Cantlay +4100
Justin Thomas +4100
Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
Oakmont Country Club hosts the 2025 U.S. Open and I couldn’t be more excited. This is one of those classic U.S. Open courses with fast andundulating greens, thick rough and long, long holes. Oh, and the church pew bunkers. We can’t get enough of those.
Typically the cream rises to the top at Oakmont with legends like Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Bobby Jones and Sam Snead winning titles here. Dustin Johnson won the last U.S. Open here in 2016 and he’s no slouch himself.
I never bet on the U.S. Open until the week before the event, because I find this to be the most difficult to handicap. At a course like this, form is incredibly important, as are all ball-striking statistics. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Scheffler win this title, but let’s wait and see what happens first.
2025 Open Championship Odds
Scottie Scheffler +430
Rory McIlroy +900
Xander Schauffele +1000
Ludvig Aberg +1600
Jon Rahm +1600
Collin Morikawa +1600
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Viktor Hovland +2600
Brooks Koepka +2600
Royal Portrush, located in Northern Ireland, hosts its third Open. We saw it recently in 2019 when Shane Lowry took home the title on home soil with a runaway victory. Tommy Fleetwood placed second in that event and we see his name in the top 10 of the odds for that reason.
This is a classic links course located on the coast. Weather will play a huge role in the final score, as it did for seemingly everyone but Lowry in 2019 when he fired a fourth-round 72 amidst terrible weather.
So there you have it, all the odds for the 2025 major championship season. Scheffler is on top of the game right now and has separated from the pack. Schauffele got off the winless list and won two for good measure in 2024. DeChambeau competed in the first three majors and won his second U.S. Open before a disappointing missed cut at the Open. McIlroy hasn’t been able to complete the job in a decade but gets another chance at a venue he loves. Plus we have all the big guns like Morikawa, Koepka, Rahm, Hovland and more waiting to pounce on any opportunity they get.
2025 should be an awesome one and we’ll have all the betting news, odds and picks as the new season resumes in January.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.