2025 NBA All-Star Game: Odds, Predictions, Rosters for New Four-Team Tournament
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will feature a format that has never been seen before.
This season, the All-Star Game will feature a four-team tournament (three teams made up of All-Stars and one made up from the winner of the Rising Stars tournament) with shorter games decided by an elam ending.
There will be three games in total, as two teams will meet in one semifinal (Game 1), and the remaining two teams will meet in the other semifinal (Game 2).
The winning teams from Game 1 and Game 2 will advance to face each other in the championship (Game 3). The games will be decided/won when a team reaches 40 points.
While this new format certainly shortens games, it also gives a major advantage to the team that avoids playing another group of All-Stars in the semifinal round.
Here’s a look at the odds, rosters and my prediction for this year’s four-team tournament in the All-Star Game.
2025 NBA All-Star Game Odds
- Team Shaq: +135
- Team Chuck: +190
- Team Kenny: +240
- Team Candace: +850
Team Shaq will play Team Candace (the Rising Stars squad) in the first round, where it is set as a 6.5-point favorite.
Meanwhile, Team Chuck is set as a 3.5-point favorite over Team Kenny in the other semifinal. Here’s a full look at the rosters so bettors can decide which squad they believe will come out on top.
2025 NBA All-Star Game Rosters
Shaq’s OGs
- LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)
- Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
- Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)
- Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks
- James Harden (LA Clippers)
- Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
Kenny’s Young Stars
- Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)
- Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)
Chuck’s Global Stars
- Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
- Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)
- Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)
- Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)
- Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)
The fourth team (Team Candace) to participate in the All-Star Game festivities will come from the winner of the Rising Stars Tournament.
Here’s a breakdown of those rosters:
- Team T: Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat, Gradey Dick (Toronto Raptors), Anthony Black (Orlando Magic), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards), Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic)
- Team M: Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets), Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons), Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards), Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers), Toumani Camara (Portland Trail Blazers), Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans), Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards), Julian Strawther (Denver Nuggets)
- Team C: Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Dalton Knecht (L.A. Lakers), Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies), Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors), Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns)
- Team G League: JD Davison (Maine Celtics), Mac McClung (Osceola Magic), Bryce McGowens (Rip City Remix), Leonard Miller (Iowa Wolves), Dink Pate (Mexico City Capitanes), Reed Sheppard (Rio Grande Valley Vipers), Pat Spencer (Santa Cruz Warriors)
2025 NBA All-Star Game Prediction and Pick:
There’s a lot to take in with this All-Star tournament.
While the goal appears to increase the competition with shorter games and more teams, it’s unclear how serious players will take it – especially after the last few All-Star Games have turned into nothing but a glorified shootaround.
Based on talent alone, I’d lean with Shaq’s squad, especially since LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have been around for an era when All-Star Games were not just a dunk and 3-point contest.
However, one has to think that Team Candace (the Rising Stars squad) may be the most motivated to steal the show and come out on top.
Ultimately, bettors are being asked to decide the motivation factor of these All-Stars and how hard they will play.
In the first year of this tournament, we don’t really know how anything will play out. I lean with Shaq’s squad to take the title, but you’re getting plus money on every team. It may be worthwhile to sprinkle on the two underdogs (at +340 and +850) to come out on top.
