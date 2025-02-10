2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Opening Odds: T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Aidan Hutchinson Co-Favorites
In 2024, Defensive Player of the Year was among the most competitive races of all the NFL awards, and oddsmakers are expecting another close one again.
Reigning winner Patrick Surtain II is far down the oddsboard after his late surge to the victory, but there are plenty of pass rushers who headline the early odds for DPOY including the likes of T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Aidan Hutchinson. The three all debut at the top of the oddsboard.
Watt was the favorite for much of the season, but a late season injury cost him a chance at his second DPOY nod while Garrett couldn’t win his second straight award with the Browns not competitive for much of the season.
Garrett has requested a trade from the Browns, which could potentially impact his odds in a new scheme but also possibly a more complete roster that can maximize his talent.
The other co-favorite, Hutchinson, shined for the Lions before suffering a broken tibia and fibula midway through the season. On an elite team like Detroit, Hutchinson proved he can be an impact player on a Super Bowl contender and given that he’s expected to make a full recovery, can be right back in the mix quickly in 2025.
There are plenty of other contenders, like Micah Parsons for the Dallas Cowboys and Maxx Crosby for the Raiders, who had standout seasons in 2024 but their respective teams didn’t have enough success to warrant much consideration. Can either team, propelled by its star pass rushers, improve in 2025?
Further down the board, rising stars like Will Anderson Jr., Jalen Carter and Jared Verse loom as potential future stars that can warrant consideration for postseason contenders next season.
Here’s the full list of Defensive Player of the Year odds for 2025 with odds of +4000 or shorter.
2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
- T.J. Watt: +750
- Myles Garrett: +750
- Aidan Hutchinson: +750
- Micah Parsons: +850
- Maxx Crosby: +900
- Will Anderson Jr.: +1200
- Nick Bosa: +1600
- Jalen Carter: +2000
- Jared Verse: +2500
- Patrick Surtain II: +2800
- Trey Hendrickson: +3000
- Fred Warner: +4000
- Chris Jones: +4000
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.