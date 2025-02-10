2025 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Cam Ward Slight Favorite Over Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter
With the NFL offseason officially upon us, it’s time to turn our attention to how teams will build rosters to compete with the likes of Super Bowl 59 champions Philadelphia Eagles.
One of the tentpole events of the NFL offseason is the NFL Draft, which will feature plenty of intrigue starting at No. 1 with the Tennessee Titans, who have been linked to several different prospects since the end of the regular season.
There has been a ton of movement in the No. 1 pick betting market already with the team already having a young quarterback on hand in Will Levis that may allow the newly hired front office to go elsewhere on the draft board.
Here are the updated betting odds for who will be the first pick in the NFL Draft as the offseason gets underway.
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
- Cameron Ward: -110
- Abdul Carter: +200
- Travis Hunter: +400
- Shedeur Sanders: +500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cam Ward Favored to Go No. 1 Overall
Ward has been linked to the Titans since the regular season ended and Tennessee landed the top pick in the 2025 Draft.
The Miami quarterback dazzled in his lone season in Coral Gables, passing for 4,313 yards with 39 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Ward is viewed as the top quarterback prospect on many draft boards, but Colorado’s Sheduer Sanders remains in the mix as well. In press availability at the Senior Bowl, Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke on both prospects.
We are still early in the process, but the most telling quote that has led to movement in this market was the comments of the newly hired front office.
Tennessee hired a new General Manager Mike Borgonzi from the Kansas City Chiefs, who brought with him new President of Football Operations Chad Brinker, among others. Brinker made waves at the introductory press conference saying that the Titans won’t pass on a “generational talent” with the first pick. There are many under the belief that Ward (or Sanders) isn’t as high of a prospect as other recent QB prospects at the top of the draft, and many made the connection to Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Penn State’s Abdul Carter.
The NFL Draft isn’t until April 24, so make sure to keep an eye out for the latest developments with more focus centering around the event.
