2025 NFL Draft Odds: Cam Ward Remains Favorite to Be No. 1 Pick Ahead of NFL Draft Combine
It’s NFL Draft Combine Week as the pro football world descends on Indianapolis, Indiana, ahead of April’s Draft.
There will be plenty of fallout from the combine, both on the field and off the field, as several key players won’t be working out in Indianapolis, but we will await further clarity about what the Tennessee Titans will do with the No. 1 overall pick.
Currently, Cam Ward of Miami is the odds-on favorite to go first to Tennessee or another team that trades up to the top pick, but there is plenty of buzz around Penn State’s pass rush Abdul Carter hearing his name get called.
With a few players hanging around on the odds board but generating less buzz at this point, let’s set the stage with the current odds for the first pick ahead of the combine.
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
- Cam Ward: -130
- Abdul Carter: +150
- Travis Hunter: +600
- Shedeur Sanders: +800
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cam Ward and Abdul Carter Poised to Be Top Contenders for No. 1 Overall Pick
It's unclear if Ward will be working out at the NFL Draft Combine, but Carter will not be, only conducting interviews with specific teams as the information-gathering process continues ahead of pro days in the coming weeks.
There does seem to be a consensus building in the mock draft community that Carter would be the selection if the Titans stand pat at No. 1 overall.
The Ringer’s Todd McShay mentioned that people in the league believe the Titans want to move out of its top pick, but if it remains at No. 1, it would go with Carter.
Despite being +150 to go first, Carter is being pegged by many in the mock draft community to be the first pick to the Titans, who have vowed not to pass up a generational talent if one is available. The likes of Mel Kiper Jr. and Daniel Jeremiah, among many others, have placed Carter as the top pick at this point.
Now, the possibility of a trade, which would most likely be for a quarterback-needy team, makes it tough to project at this time. Ward has been viewed as the top prospect through the early pre-draft process, and with the possibility that Tennessee ends up picking a signal caller at No. 1, it keeps Ward as the favorite.
I expect this market to move off of news trickling out from Indianapolis, so stay tuned as we draw closer to the Draft.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.