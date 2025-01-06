2025 NFL Draft Odds Point to Titans Drafting Cam Ward No. 1 Overall
There is a new favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft!
Earlier this month, SI Betting's Brian Giuffra detailed some odds movement in the market for the No. 1 overall pick, showing that University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward was gaining some steam as the top pick in the draft over University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Now, the odds have completely flipped in Ward's favor.
The Tennessee Titans landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with their loss and the New England Patriots' win on Sunday, and it appears that oddsmakers think Ward is more likely to end up there than Sanders.
No. 1 Pick Odds for 2025 NFL Draft
- Cam Ward: -125
- Shedeur Sanders: +105
- Travis Hunter: +1000
- Mykel Williams: +4800
- Kelvin Banks Jr.” +5000
- Will Campbell: +5000
- Mason Graham: +5000
Cam Ward Favored to Go No. 1 Overall
On Sunday, it was reported by Benjamin Allbright that the Titans "love" Cam Ward, which likely caused a shift in the odds towards him after Tennessee locked up the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Titans drafted quarterback Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft in the second round, but he has not come along like they would have hoped. This is a chance -- if Tennessee really loves Ward -- to reset the franchise, potentially for a significant stretch, if Ward pans out.
There's always a chance that the Titans opt to trade out of the No. 1 slot -- especially if they decide they don't want to draft a quarterback -- but this early in the process is appears Ward is their guy.
At -125 odds, Ward has an implied probability of 55.56 percent to go No. 1 while Sanders (+105) has an probability of 48.78 percent based on these odds.
In the 2024 season, Ward threw for 4,313 yards and an NCAA-leading 39 scores. He also led the ACC in yards per attempt and passer efficiency rating.
Sanders had an impressive season as well throwing the ball, finishing with 4,134 yards and 37 passing scores while completing an NCAA-best 74.0 percent of his passes.
Based on the early odds , it appears these two quarterbacks will dominate the discussion for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It'll be interesting to see if Tennessee's reported interest in Ward strengthens as the draft approaches.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.