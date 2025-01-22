2025 NFL Draft Odds: Travis Hunter Odds Surge for No. 1 Overall Pick, Behind Only Cam Ward
As the NFL Draft process continues to ramp up, we have seen some movement in the the No. 1 overall pick market, currently held by the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans, who hired a new general manager last week in Mark Borgonzi, has been pegged as a team primed to take a quarterback. However, with the pre-draft process ongoing, there may be more options than a quarterback like early betting favorite Cam Ward.
While many tied Ward to the No. 1 overall pick, the change at GM may have the team thinking elsewhere at the top of the draft.
Ward was viewed as the overwhelming favorite to go first, but there has been considerable action on the likes of Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter after quotes this week.
Here are the current odds for the No. 1 overall pick with Ward leading the pack.
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
- Cam Ward: +105
- Travis Hunter: +155
- Shedeur Sanders: +360
- Abdul Carter: +950
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cam Ward, Travis Hunter Viewed as Contenders for No. 1 Overall Pick
With a ton of early action on Ward, he has shifted to a considerable favorite to be the first pick as there was early reporting linking the Miami signal caller to Tennessee. However, the Titans bringing in a new front office may lead to a different direction for the organization.
Following this quote, there was a frenzy in the betting market to back Travis Hunter, the two-way Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado. While there wasn’t any direct connection to Hunter, he leapfrogged his Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders to be the second choice in the betting market.
The other player that is on the move is Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, who had an elite season for the Nittany Lions and has emerged as the best prospect on the defensive side of the ball.
While this isn’t confirming anything, Carter appears confident in himself going first.
Stay tuned for more updates on what could be a chaotic NFL Draft.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
