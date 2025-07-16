2025 NFL MVP Odds Ahead of Training Camp (Can Lamar Jackson Win His Third MVP?)
With NFL training camp starting up this month, we’re looking at who is entering workouts with the best odds to win MVP.
Lamar Jackson trailed only Josh Allen in MVP voting in 2024 despite leading Baltimore to another strong playoff berth. Now he is favorited at +500 ahead of training camp to win his third MVP. In 17 games last year, he threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions, finishing with a league-best 119.6 passer rating. His dual-threat ability remains unmatched, adding over 800 rushing yards to his resume, and the Ravens aren’t going anywhere as a top AFC threat.
Joe Burrow’s electric 2024 didn’t land the Bengals in the playoffs because of a sluggish start, but he led the league with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns while completing over 70% of his passes. He’s established himself as impossible to ignore.
Now healthy and surrounded by one of the league’s deepest skill groups, he’s priced at +600. I like Burrow as a pre-season future to lock with the Bengals set to have a big comeback year to make the playoffs.
Patrick Mahomes had a statistically down year by his standards in 2024, finishing with just under 4,000 passing yards and 26 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Still, he guided Kansas City to their perennial Super Bowl appearance. He has a retooled offensive line and renewed focus heading into 2025, but Mahomes is never out of this conversation.
Jordan Love is generating significant dark horse buzz after a breakout sophomore season and big expectations amongst the game’s top division. Jalen Hurts, fresh off a Super Bowl MVP nod, remains a consistent dual-threat option and could climb quickly if Philadelphia keeps winning into this season.
This is a quarterback’s award as the non-QB with the best odds is Saquon Barkley at +5000. After challenging the record for the best rushing season of all time last year and still not winning, we can forget about a running back taking the hardware this year.
2025 NFL MVP Odds Ahead of Training Camp
- Lamar Jackson: +500
- Joe Burrow: +600
- Patrick Mahomes: +600
- Josh Allen: +600
- Jayden Daniels: +750
- Jalen Hurts: +2000
- Justin Herbert: +2000
- Jordan Love: +2500
- CJ Stroud: +2500
- Brock Purdy: +2500
- Jared Goff: +3100
- Baker Mayfield: +3400
- Matthew Stafford: +3700
- Caleb Williams: +3700
- Dak Prescott: +3700
- Trevor Lawrence: +4500
- Tua Tagovailoa: +5000
- Kyler Murray: +5000
- Saquon Barkley: +5000
- Drake Maye: +6000
- Sam Darnold: +7000
- Geno Smith: +7500
- Michael Penix Jr: +7500
- Bryce Young: +7500
- Aaron Rodgers: +7500
- Bo Nix: +7500
- JJ McCarthy: +7500
- Justin Jefferson: +10000
- Ja'Marr Chase: +10000
- Derrick Henry: +10000
