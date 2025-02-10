2025 NFL MVP Opening Odds: Lamar Jackson Favored over Josh Allen
In the wake of Josh Allen’s narrow MVP win, we turn our attention to next season’s MVP race.
There will be plenty of competition for next year’s MVP, headlined by the last two winners in Allen and runner-up Lamar Jackson, but also the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, who are joined by Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels as the only other players that are +1000 or shorter.
There are plenty of quarterbacks who will be in the mix for the MVP next season as Jackson enters as the slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, narrowly ahead of Allen, but far from the odds on price.
There are a handful of quarterbacks given a puncher’s chance for the award, as oddsmakers are giving respect to the likes of Justin Hebrert and Jordan Love in a tier above other rising quarterbacks like C.J. Stroud and Baker Mayfield.
While Jackson and Allen have hardware, in addition to the always contending Mahomes and Burrow, it’s Daniels who stands out on the oddsboard early on. The Commanders quarterback dazzled in his rookie season, a runaway ROY season that featured a pair of postseason wins and an NFC championship game appearance.
However, oddsmakers are onto Daniels, making bettors pay a premium to back him to win MVP as he is priced as the fifth choice in the market.
As for non quarterback options, Saquon Barkley is the first one listed at +6000 after winning Offensive Player of the Year for the Eagles.
There’s plenty of time to chew on the opening odds, but with the offseason starting fast, make sure to have an idea of where the market has opened up below.
2025 NFL MVP Odds
- Lamar Jackson: +500
- Josh Allen: +550
- Patrick Mahomes: +750
- Joe Burrow: +750
- Jayden Daniels: +1000
- Justin Herbert: +2000
- Jordan Love: +2200
- C.J. Stroud: +2500
- Baker Mayfield: +2500
- Kyler Murray: +2500
- Jalen Hurts: +2500
- Caleb Williams: +2800
- Jared Goff: +2800
- Dak Prescott: +3000
- Brock Purdy: +3500
- Bo Nix: +3500
- Tua Tagovailoa: +4000
- Matthew Stafford: +4000
- Drake Maye: +4500
- Trevor Lawrence: +4500
- Aaron Rodgers: +5000
- Saquon Barkley: +6000
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
