2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds: Saquon Barkley Favored to Be First Back-to-Back Winner in 20+ Years
In 2024, Saquon Barkley ran away with Offensive Player of the Year honors with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he is favored to go back-to-back in the opening odds.
Barkley dazzled with the Eagles, pacing the team with 2,005 yards on the ground and 278 receiving yards with 15 total touchdowns, and oddsmakers aren’t expecting much of a drop-off for the reigning award winner.
However, no player has won back-to-back OPOY honors since Marshall Faulk won three in a row between 1999-2001. So, Barkley will have to break some recent history in order to do it.
There will be fierce competition with contenders from last year like Derrick Henry and Ja’Marr Chase at the top of the oddsboard with Jahmyr Gibbs gaining the respect of oddsmakers, listed second in the early odds.
There are plenty of talented players primed to be in the mix with nine players listed inside of +2000, including the 2023 winner Christian McCaffrey, who will hope to be fully healthy in the San Francisco 49ers’ offense as the team looks to bounce back after missing the postseason.
The other players primed to make a leap up the odds, and likely receive a ton of hype in the offseason are rising second-year wide receivers like Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., who will hope to thrive in better systems that will feature either a new quarterback (New York) or a new offensive scheme (Jacksonville).
It’s a crowded group of skill position players but with the MVP debate getting crowded with every passing year, a few quarterbacks appear on the list with the trio of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Jayden Daniels appearing at +3500.
Here’s the opening odds for Offensive Player of the Year ahead of the 2025 offseason.
2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
- Saquon Barkley: +600
- Jahmyr Gibbs: +900
- Derrick Henry: +1200
- Ja’Marr Chase: +1200
- Bijan Robinson: +1400
- Justin Jefferson: +1400
- Christian McCaffrey: +1600
- Josh Jacobs: +1600
- CeeDee Lamb: +1800
- Puka Nacua: +2000
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +2000
- Tyreek Hill: +2500
- Nico Collins: +2500
- Jonathan Taylor: +2500
- Malik Nabers: +3000
- Brian Thomas Jr.: +3500
- Lamar Jackson: +3500
- Josh Allen: +3500
- Jayden Daniels: +3500
- James Cook: +3500
- De’Von Achane: +4000
- Bucky Irving: +4000
- A.J. Brown: +4000
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +4000
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.