2025 NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team (Bengals Expected to Return to Postseason)

Iain MacMillan

Oddsmakers have set the Bengals as favorites to make the playoffs this upcoming NFL season.
Oddsmakers have set the Bengals as favorites to make the playoffs this upcoming NFL season. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Organized Team Activities have begun across the NFL, which means it's time to look ahead to the upcoming season.

If you want to find your favorite team's chances of making the playoffs this season, the best place to look is the betting odds. The Bills will enter the season with the best odds of all teams of making the playoffs at -750, an implied probability of 88.24%. The team with the worst odds of making the postseason is the Cleveland Browns at +800, an implied probability of 11.11%.

Bengals fans will be happy to find out that after missing the playoffs in two straight seasons, they have -160 odds of returning to the postseason with an implied probability of 61.54%.

The odds market is the sharpest place to look for the true probability of something occurring, so let's take a look at the odds for all 32 NFL teams to make the playoffs this upcoming season.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Playoff Odds

Arizona Cardinals Playoff Odds

  • Yes +130
  • No -160

Atlanta Falcons Playoff Odds

  • Yes +155
  • No -190

Baltimore Ravens Playoff Odds

  • Yes -550
  • No +390

Buffalo Bills Playoff Odds

  • Yes -750
  • No +500

Carolina Panthers Playoff Odds

  • Yes +250
  • No -320

Chicago Bears Playoff Odds

  • Yes +160
  • No -195

Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Odds

  • Yes -160
  • No +130

Cleveland Browns Playoff Odds

  • Yes +800
  • No -1400

Dallas Cowboys Playoff Odds

  • Yes +190
  • No -235

Denver Broncos Playoff Odds

  • Yes -115
  • No -105

Detroit Lions Playoff Odds

  • Yes -230
  • No +185

Green Bay Packers Playoff Odds

  • Yes -135
  • No +110

Houston Texans Playoff Odds

  • Yes -135
  • No +110

Indianapolis Colts Playoff Odds

  • Yes +200
  • No -250

Jacksonville Jaguars Playoff Odds

  • Yes +155
  • No -190

Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Odds

  • Yes -380
  • No +290

Las Vegas Raiders Playoff Odds

  • Yes +330
  • No -425

Los Angeles Chargers Playoff Odds

  • Yes -140
  • No +110

Los Angeles Rams Playoff Odds

  • Yes -160
  • No +130

Miami Dolphins Playoff Odds

  • Yes +155
  • No -190

Minnesota Vikings Playoff Odds

  • Yes +125
  • No -150

New England Patriots Playoff Odds

  • Yes +120
  • No -145

New Orleans Saints Playoff Odds

  • Yes +600
  • No -900

New York Giants Playoff Odds

  • Yes +650
  • No -1100

New York Jets Playoff Odds

  • Yes +475
  • No -700

Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Odds

  • Yes -400
  • No +300

Pittsburgh Steelers Playoff Odds

  • Yes +145
  • No -175

San Francisco 49ers Playoff Odds

  • Yes -200
  • No +165

Seattle Seahawks Playoff Odds

  • Yes +150
  • No -185

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Playoff Odds

  • Yes -175
  • No +145

Tennessee Titans Playoff Odds

  • Yes +370
  • No -500

Washington Commanders Playoff Odds

  • Yes -160
  • No +130

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
