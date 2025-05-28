2025 NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team (Bengals Expected to Return to Postseason)
Organized Team Activities have begun across the NFL, which means it's time to look ahead to the upcoming season.
If you want to find your favorite team's chances of making the playoffs this season, the best place to look is the betting odds. The Bills will enter the season with the best odds of all teams of making the playoffs at -750, an implied probability of 88.24%. The team with the worst odds of making the postseason is the Cleveland Browns at +800, an implied probability of 11.11%.
Bengals fans will be happy to find out that after missing the playoffs in two straight seasons, they have -160 odds of returning to the postseason with an implied probability of 61.54%.
The odds market is the sharpest place to look for the true probability of something occurring, so let's take a look at the odds for all 32 NFL teams to make the playoffs this upcoming season.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Playoff Odds
Arizona Cardinals Playoff Odds
- Yes +130
- No -160
Atlanta Falcons Playoff Odds
- Yes +155
- No -190
Baltimore Ravens Playoff Odds
- Yes -550
- No +390
Buffalo Bills Playoff Odds
- Yes -750
- No +500
Carolina Panthers Playoff Odds
- Yes +250
- No -320
Chicago Bears Playoff Odds
- Yes +160
- No -195
Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Odds
- Yes -160
- No +130
Cleveland Browns Playoff Odds
- Yes +800
- No -1400
Dallas Cowboys Playoff Odds
- Yes +190
- No -235
Denver Broncos Playoff Odds
- Yes -115
- No -105
Detroit Lions Playoff Odds
- Yes -230
- No +185
Green Bay Packers Playoff Odds
- Yes -135
- No +110
Houston Texans Playoff Odds
- Yes -135
- No +110
Indianapolis Colts Playoff Odds
- Yes +200
- No -250
Jacksonville Jaguars Playoff Odds
- Yes +155
- No -190
Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Odds
- Yes -380
- No +290
Las Vegas Raiders Playoff Odds
- Yes +330
- No -425
Los Angeles Chargers Playoff Odds
- Yes -140
- No +110
Los Angeles Rams Playoff Odds
- Yes -160
- No +130
Miami Dolphins Playoff Odds
- Yes +155
- No -190
Minnesota Vikings Playoff Odds
- Yes +125
- No -150
New England Patriots Playoff Odds
- Yes +120
- No -145
New Orleans Saints Playoff Odds
- Yes +600
- No -900
New York Giants Playoff Odds
- Yes +650
- No -1100
New York Jets Playoff Odds
- Yes +475
- No -700
Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Odds
- Yes -400
- No +300
Pittsburgh Steelers Playoff Odds
- Yes +145
- No -175
San Francisco 49ers Playoff Odds
- Yes -200
- No +165
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Odds
- Yes +150
- No -185
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Playoff Odds
- Yes -175
- No +145
Tennessee Titans Playoff Odds
- Yes +370
- No -500
Washington Commanders Playoff Odds
- Yes -160
- No +130
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
