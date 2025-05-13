SI

2025 PGA Championship Hole in One Odds and History at Quail Hollow

Iain MacMillan

There have been 49 hole in ones in PGA Championship history.

One of the most interesting and electric bets you can place on a golf tournament is whether or not a hole in one will be recorded. A major championship only increases the excitement as an ace can completely shift the leaderboard, and the par-3s are typically more difficult.

Let’s take a look at the history of holes in one at the PGA Championship and Quail Hollow throughout the years, as well as the odds of one occurring this week.

PGA Championship hole in one odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Yes +140
  • No -190

PGA Championship hole in one history

There have been 49 total holes in one at the PGA Championship, with Sebastian Soderberg being the most recent last season.

Year

Golfer

Course

2024

Sebastian Soderberg

Valhalla

2023

Michael Block

Oak Hill

2020

Byeong Hun An

TPC Harding Park

2019

Lucas Bjerregaard

Bethpage Black

2018

Matt Wallace

Bellerive

2017

Joost Luiten

Quail Hollow

2016

Tim Clark

Oak Hill

2010

Tom Lehman

Whistling Straits

2008

Freddie Jacobson

Oakland Hills

2006

Olin Brown

Medinah

2005

Charles Howell III

Baltusrol

2004

Robert Gamez

Whistling Straits

2004

Hale Irwin

Whistling Straits

2003

Robert Allenby

Oak Hill

2001

David Toms

Atlanta Athletic Club

2001

Scott Hoch

Atlanta Athletic Club

2001

Nick Faldo

Atlanta Athletic Club

1999

Mark Brooks

Medinah

1997

Ernie Els

Winged Foot

1996

Vijay Singh

Valhalla

1996

Steve Lowry

Valhalla

1996

George Bowman

Valhalla

1995

Lee Janzen

Riviera

1995

Fuzzy Zoeller

Riviera

1989

Lanny Wadkins

Kemper Lakes

1989

Scott Hoch

Kemper Lakes

1989

Mark O'Meara

Kemper Lakes

1989

Davis Love III

Kemper Lakes

1988

Raymond Floyd

Oak Tree

1988

David Edwards

Oak Tree

1988

Paul Azinger

Oak Tree

1988

Gene Sauers

Oak Tree

1987

Bob Lohr

PGA National

1985

Donny Hammond

Cherry Hills

1983

Bobby Nichols

Riviera

1982

Peter Oosterhuis

Southern Hills

1982

Woody Blackburn

Southern Hills

1981

Bob Eastwood

Atlanta Athletic Club

1979

Frank Connor

Oakland Hills

1979

Ron Streck

Oakland Hills

1978

Gil Morgan

Oakmont

1977

Bob Zender

Pebble Beach

1977

Tom Nieporte

Pebble Beach

1976

Peter Ooosterhuis

Congressional

1975

Hale Irwin

Firestone

1969

Jim Turnesa

NCR

1968

Larry Ziegler

Pecan Valley

1965

George Knudson

Laurel Valley

1963

Dick Hart

Dallas

You’ll notice there was an ace recorded at this event the only other time it was hosted at Quail Hollow: Joost Luiten on the par-3 4th hole in 2007.

Since holes in one at courses that aren’t Quail Hollow are virtually useless for us bettors this week, let’s take a look at the history of aces at Quail Hollow specifically at both PGA Championships and the event formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship.

Quail Hollow hole in one history

Year

Golfer

Event

Hole

2023

Mark Hubbard

Wells Fargo Championship

17

2017

Joost Luiten

PGA Championship

4

2016

William McGirt

Wells Fargo Championship

2

2016

Carlos Ortiz

Wells Fargo Championship

17

2015

Colt Knost

Wells Fargo Championship

17

2008

Jay Williamson

Wells Fargo Championship

6

PGA Championship hole in one prediction

Based on the history of aces at Quail Hollow, I think the side to bet on is “no hole in one.” Across 20 total tournaments hosted at the course dating to 2003, we have seen just six holes in one. That’s an average of 0.3 holes in one per tournament. If you expand that thinking, there’s approximately a 30% chance of one occurring this week, or a 70% chance of one not occurring.

An implied probability of 70% translates to -233 in American odds. Given the odds given by FanDuel of a hole in one not happening being set at -190, there's some expected value in betting on the “no” side this week. If you shop around, you’ll find the “no” is set at even better odds of -175 at BetMGM.

It may not be the most exciting bet to cheer for, but it could prove to be profitable.

Pick: No hole in one (-175)

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

