2025 PGA Championship Hole in One Odds and History at Quail Hollow
One of the most interesting and electric bets you can place on a golf tournament is whether or not a hole in one will be recorded. A major championship only increases the excitement as an ace can completely shift the leaderboard, and the par-3s are typically more difficult.
Let’s take a look at the history of holes in one at the PGA Championship and Quail Hollow throughout the years, as well as the odds of one occurring this week.
PGA Championship hole in one odds
- Yes +140
- No -190
PGA Championship hole in one history
There have been 49 total holes in one at the PGA Championship, with Sebastian Soderberg being the most recent last season.
Year
Golfer
Course
2024
Sebastian Soderberg
Valhalla
2023
Michael Block
Oak Hill
2020
Byeong Hun An
TPC Harding Park
2019
Lucas Bjerregaard
Bethpage Black
2018
Matt Wallace
Bellerive
2017
Joost Luiten
Quail Hollow
2016
Tim Clark
Oak Hill
2010
Tom Lehman
Whistling Straits
2008
Freddie Jacobson
Oakland Hills
2006
Olin Brown
Medinah
2005
Charles Howell III
Baltusrol
2004
Robert Gamez
Whistling Straits
2004
Hale Irwin
Whistling Straits
2003
Robert Allenby
Oak Hill
2001
David Toms
Atlanta Athletic Club
2001
Scott Hoch
Atlanta Athletic Club
2001
Nick Faldo
Atlanta Athletic Club
1999
Mark Brooks
Medinah
1997
Ernie Els
Winged Foot
1996
Vijay Singh
Valhalla
1996
Steve Lowry
Valhalla
1996
George Bowman
Valhalla
1995
Lee Janzen
Riviera
1995
Fuzzy Zoeller
Riviera
1989
Lanny Wadkins
Kemper Lakes
1989
Scott Hoch
Kemper Lakes
1989
Mark O'Meara
Kemper Lakes
1989
Davis Love III
Kemper Lakes
1988
Raymond Floyd
Oak Tree
1988
David Edwards
Oak Tree
1988
Paul Azinger
Oak Tree
1988
Gene Sauers
Oak Tree
1987
Bob Lohr
PGA National
1985
Donny Hammond
Cherry Hills
1983
Bobby Nichols
Riviera
1982
Peter Oosterhuis
Southern Hills
1982
Woody Blackburn
Southern Hills
1981
Bob Eastwood
Atlanta Athletic Club
1979
Frank Connor
Oakland Hills
1979
Ron Streck
Oakland Hills
1978
Gil Morgan
Oakmont
1977
Bob Zender
Pebble Beach
1977
Tom Nieporte
Pebble Beach
1976
Peter Ooosterhuis
Congressional
1975
Hale Irwin
Firestone
1969
Jim Turnesa
NCR
1968
Larry Ziegler
Pecan Valley
1965
George Knudson
Laurel Valley
1963
Dick Hart
Dallas
You’ll notice there was an ace recorded at this event the only other time it was hosted at Quail Hollow: Joost Luiten on the par-3 4th hole in 2007.
Since holes in one at courses that aren’t Quail Hollow are virtually useless for us bettors this week, let’s take a look at the history of aces at Quail Hollow specifically at both PGA Championships and the event formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship.
Quail Hollow hole in one history
Year
Golfer
Event
Hole
2023
Mark Hubbard
Wells Fargo Championship
17
2017
Joost Luiten
PGA Championship
4
2016
William McGirt
Wells Fargo Championship
2
2016
Carlos Ortiz
Wells Fargo Championship
17
2015
Colt Knost
Wells Fargo Championship
17
2008
Jay Williamson
Wells Fargo Championship
6
PGA Championship hole in one prediction
Based on the history of aces at Quail Hollow, I think the side to bet on is “no hole in one.” Across 20 total tournaments hosted at the course dating to 2003, we have seen just six holes in one. That’s an average of 0.3 holes in one per tournament. If you expand that thinking, there’s approximately a 30% chance of one occurring this week, or a 70% chance of one not occurring.
An implied probability of 70% translates to -233 in American odds. Given the odds given by FanDuel of a hole in one not happening being set at -190, there's some expected value in betting on the “no” side this week. If you shop around, you’ll find the “no” is set at even better odds of -175 at BetMGM.
It may not be the most exciting bet to cheer for, but it could prove to be profitable.
Pick: No hole in one (-175)
