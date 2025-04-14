2025 PGA Championship Odds: Rory McIlroy Makes Big Move Up After Masters Win
Rory McIlroy won the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam and in the process shortened his odds to win the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. No, he’s not the betting favorite, but he did make a big move up the leaderboard.
McIlroy’s odds to win next month’s PGA Championship moved from +750 to +550 at FanDuel Sportsbook after winning the Masters. Scottie Scheffler is still the betting favorite at +500 at FanDuel. He was +490 heading into the Masters.
The 2025 PGA Championship is being played at Quail Hollow, site of Justin Thomas’s PGA Championship win in 2017 and the site of three PGA Tour victories for McIlroy. It will be played May 15-18.
Behind Scheffler and McIlroy are Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau at +1500. Justin Rose, who lost in the playoff to McIlroy, is +19000. Thomas is +2800.
Here is the full list of odds with all odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2025 PGA Championship Odds
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Rory McIlroy +550
- Xander Schauffele +1500
- Jon Rahm +1500
- Bryson Dechambeau +1500
- Ludvig Aberg +1700
- Collin Morikawa +2100
- Viktor Hovland +2400
- Brooks Koepka +2800
- Justin Thomas +2800
- Patrick Cantlay +3200
- Will Zalatoris +3600
- Tyrrell Hatton +3700
- Hideki Matsuyama +3700
- Joaquin Niemann +3900
- Cameron Smith +4100
- Tommy Fleetwood +4400
- Cameron Young +4400
- Min Woo Lee +4600
- Dustin Johnson +5500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5500
- Sam Burns +5500
- Jordan Spieth +5500
- Wyndham Clark +5500
- Tom Kim +5500
- Tony Finau +5500
- Shane Lowry +5500
- Sepp Straka +7000
- Sahith Theegala +7000
- Max Homa +7000
- Jason Day +7000
- Maverick McNealy +7500
- Russell Henley +7500
- Patrick Reed +9000
- Byeong Hun An +9000
- Sungjae Im +9000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Corey Conners +12000
- Talor Gooch +12000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +12000
- Nick Dunlap +12000
- Akshay Bhatia +12000
- Si Woo Kim +13000
- Taylor Pendrith +15000
- Adam Scott +15000
- Rickie Fowler +15000
- Dean Burmester +19000
- Billy Horschel +19000
- Stephan Jaeger +19000
- Keegan Bradley +19000
- Thomas Detry +19000
- Robert MacIntyre +19000
- Alex Noren +19000
- Keita Nakajima +19000
- Justin Rose +19000
- Brian Harman +19000
- Cameron Davis +19000
- Harris English +19000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +19000
- Aaron Rai +24000
- Tom Hoge +24000
- Austin Eckroat +24000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +28000
- Jake Knapp +28000
- Lucas Herbert +28000
- Kurt Kitayama +28000
- Taylor Moore +28000
- Matthieu Pavon +28000
- Denny McCarthy +28000
- Gary Woodland +28000
- Lucas Glover +35000
- Erik Van Rooyen +37000
- Keith Mitchell +37000
- Chris Kirk +37000
- Adrian Meronk +42000
- J.T. Poston +42000
- Beau Hossler +42000
- Mackenzie Hughes +55000
- Adam Schenk +55000
- Adam Hadwin +55000
- Ryan Fox +55000
- Patrick Rodgers +55000
- Matt Wallace +55000
- Phil Mickelson +55000
- Eric Cole +55000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.