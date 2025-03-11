2025 Players Championship Hole in One Odds at TPC Sawgrass
One of the most fun weeks on the PGA Tour schedule is the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Not only is it one of the best fields in golf and the unofficial fifth major, but it’s also home to one of the most iconic holes in golf: the island green 17th.
Tournaments have been won and lost at the par-3 17th, and it's been the host of some electric moments every year.
Let’s take a look at the odds for a hole in one to be recorded this week, including at the 17th hole specifically.
The Players Championship hole in one odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Yes -165 (62.26% implied probability)
- No +135
Will a hole in one be recorded on hole No. 17?
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Yes +145 (40.82% implied probability)
- No -220
Players Championship hole in one history
Here are all the holes in one at the Players Championship since it moved to TPC Sawgrass in 1982:
- Ryan Fox - 2024*
- Hayden Buckley - 2023*
- Alex Smalley - 2023*
- Aaron Rai - 2023*
- Shane Lowry - 2022*
- Viktor Hovland - 2022
- Denny McCarthy - 2021
- Brendon Todd - 2021
- Seamus Power - 2019
- Sungjae Im - 2019
- Ryan Moore - 2019*
- Sergio Garcia - 2017*
- Will Wilcox - 2016*
- Chris Stroud - 2013
- Michael Thompson - 2013
- Robert Garrigus - 2008
- Justin Leonard - 2006
- Henrik Stenson - 2006
- Jesper Parnevik - 2006
- Fred Couples - 2006, 1997*
- José María Olazábal - 2004
- Miguel Angel Jiménez - 2002*
- Craig Stadler - 2002
- Chris DiMarco - 2001
- Ted Tryba - 2000
- Joe Ozaki - 2000
- Paul Azinger - 2000*
- Joey Sindelar - 1999*
- Bob Friend - 1999
- Mark Brooks -1997
- Jay Don Blake - 1996
- Phil Mickelson - 1995
- Gary Hallberg - 1994
- Russ Cochran - 1994
- Chip Beck - 1992
- Brian Claar -1991*
- Brad Fabel - 1986*
- Jim Gallagher, Jr. - 1986
*Hole in one on 17th hole
The Players Championship hole in one prediction
I’m going to target the betting market for whether or not there will be a hole in one on the 17th hole specifically. It may just be variance, but we have seen a significant uptick in aces at the island green over the past number of years. There have now been a total of five holes in one on the 17th hole over the past three Players Championships.
Despite that fact, sports books are still setting the odds on one occurring at the iconic hole this year at +145. Not only is this going to be an exciting bet to cheer for, but if the past few years are any indication, there could be a slight edge on this wager as well.
Pick: Yes hole in one on 17th hole (+145) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!